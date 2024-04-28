Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul likely to be selected in T20 World Cup squad as wicketkeepers: Sources

New Delhi [India], April 28 : Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul are likely to get selected in India's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 squad as wicketkeepers, and also left-handed batter Shivam Dube is likely to get a call following his brilliant performance in the shortest format in last few years, as per the sources.

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar met Rohit Sharma to discuss about the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 squad after the 43rd clash between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

"Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul are likely to get selected for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 squad as wicketkeepers. Shivam Dube is also likely to get picked in the squad," a BCCI selection committee source told ANI.

DC skipper, Pant has displayed a stupendous performance in IPL 2024. He scored 371 runs in 10 matches at an average of 46.38 and at a strike rate of 160.60. The left-hand batteries are at the fourth number in the list of orange cap for the ongoing 17th edition of the cash-rich league.

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul third highest-run getter in the ongoing IPL 2024. The wicketkeeper-batter has scored 378 runs in the nine matches at an average of 42 and at a strike rate of 144.27.

Dube is in hard-hitting form this season and not only he is a key player in CSK's title defence, but also is making a case for a slot in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

In eight matches, Dube has scored 311 runs at an average of 51.83 and at a strike rate of 169.94, with three half-centuries. His best score is 66*. Dube is the top-run scorer for his franchise this season, with his rival being Ruturaj Gaikwad (349 runs in eight matches at an average of 58.17, with two fifties, and one century).

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies begins on June 1. India will be in action on June 5 when they take on Ireland before attention shifts to the high-octane clash against Pakistan on June 9, both of which will be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor