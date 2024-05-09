WATCH: Virat Kohli Mocks Rilee Rossouw with Bat Gun Gesture Celebration After Dismissal, Video Goes Viral

Virat Kohli displayed his fiery spirit again on Thursday, mimicking Rilee Rossouw's celebration after the South African batsman was dismissed during the Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamsala.

Watch Video Here:

Chasing a target of 242 runs in a must-win clash, Punjab Kings got off to a dreadful start as Swapnil Singh dismissed Prabhsimran Singh in the opening over. However, Rossouw changed the momentum with an aggressive innings. He arrived at the crease after Prabhsimran's dismissal and took the attack to the bowlers from the outset.

By the end of the powerplay, Punjab Kings raced to 75-2 with Rossouw scoring a brisk 37 runs off just 15 balls. In the eighth over, the left-handed batsman struck Cameron Green for a four and a six to complete a whirlwind half-century in only 23 balls.

Rossouw then celebrated his fifty with an unorthodox gesture. He knelt down and mimicked shooting a gun with his bat. The celebration seemingly didn't go down well with Kohli, who responded in kind after dismissing Rossouw in the very next over.

On the final delivery of the ninth over, Karn Sharma dismissed Rossouw after he skied the ball to Will Jacks at long-on. As soon as Jacks completed the catch, a fired-up Kohli celebrated the crucial wicket by mimicking Rossouw's "gun celebration."