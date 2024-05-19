Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Get Emotional as RCB Beats CSK to Qualify for IPL 2024 Playoffs (Watch Video)

Virat Kohli broke down in tears as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured a spot in the 2024 IPL playoffs with a thrilling 27-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday. The dramatic win was sealed by a brilliant final over from Yash Dayal, capping a remarkable turnaround for RCB. The victory marked their sixth consecutive win, a comeback few had predicted. Kohli's emotions spilled over as the match concluded, with his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, sharing the moment from the stands.

