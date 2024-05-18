RCB vs CSK: Virat Kohli Becomes First Player to Score 3,000 Runs at a Single Venue in IPL

Virat Kohli became the first player to score 3,000 runs at a single venue in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, May 18. The feat came during the ongoing match between the Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Kohli reached the milestone in style, hitting a six off Tushar Deshpande to reach 12 runs for the innings.

Two lavish strokes to take your mind away from the rain delay 😉



Virat Kohli gets the Chinnaswamy crowd going 🔥



Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #RCBvCSKpic.twitter.com/AGRH9nx83N — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 18, 2024

No other player in IPL history has even crossed the 2,500-run mark at a single venue. Rohit Sharma is the closest competitor with 2,295 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. Former RCB batsman AB de Villiers follows with 1,960 runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Dominant Kohli Leads RCB Batting

Kohli has been in top form throughout IPL 2024. He is the tournament's leading run-scorer, amassing 661 runs in 13 matches before this game, including one century and five half-centuries. With his current form, RCB hopes their former captain will guide them to a significant total in this crucial match against CSK.