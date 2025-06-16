AB de Villiers REVEALS Why Virat Kohli Didn’t Speak to Him for Months, Says...

Former South Africa batter AB de Villiers revealed that Virat Kohli stopped talking to him for several months after he publicly shared news about Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma expecting their second child. Speaking to Cricket.com, de Villiers admitted that he mistakenly disclosed the private detail during a YouTube live session in February last year. The couple had not announced the pregnancy at the time, and the revelation came as a surprise to fans. Kohli was reportedly upset over the breach of privacy.

“I know we were in the same boat because we spoke about it. He has been in touch with me over the last six months. Thank goodness. I did have a bit of a footfall not so long ago when they were expecting their second child,” de Villiers said. “So I was very relieved when he started talking to me again. So he was talking about… We all know he went through a bit of a patch and sort of wanted to bounce a few ideas off me, how I get through certain moments of my life," he said.

“I support him 100 percent. He has had a wonderful career. I want him to enjoy his cricket until the very last ball. If moving away from Test cricket is the right decision for him, then I am right behind him,” De Villiers added.

The bond between the two was visibly restored during the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad, where RCB won their first title. Kohli embraced De Villiers, who was in the stands, and made sure both De Villiers and Chris Gayle were part of the celebrations.