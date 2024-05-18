Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian to Score 700 Runs Twice in IPL Season

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batsman Virat Kohli became the first Indian player to score 700 or more runs in a season twice in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kohli reached the milestone during Saturday's match against the Chennai Super Kings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The 35-year-old right-hander, who is the leading run-scorer (orange cap holder) this season, crossed the 700-run mark for the second time after achieving it in the 2016 edition. His blistering 47 runs off 29 balls took his tally to 708 runs at an average of 64.36 and a strike rate of 155.60, which is his highest ever in an IPL season.

In 2016, Kohli amassed 973 runs in 16 matches at an average of 81.08 and a strike rate exceeding 152, including four centuries and seven fifties.

Kohli is now the second player overall to reach the 700-run mark in multiple IPL seasons. Former RCB batter Chris Gayle also achieved this feat twice, scoring 733 runs in 2012 and 708 runs in 2013.

He also finished the league stage of IPL 2024 with a league-leading 37 sixes. His all-time high for sixes in an IPL season remains 38, achieved in 2016.

Kohli continued his strong performance on May 18, a date that has been particularly successful for RCB and him. They have won every match played on this date.

In five innings on May 18, Kohli has scored 343 runs at an average of 85.75, including two centuries and a fifty. Here's a breakdown of his scores:

56* (29) vs. CSK, Bengaluru (2013)

27* (29) vs. CSK, Ranchi (2015)

113 (50) vs. Punjab Kings, Bengaluru (2016)

100 (63) vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Hyderabad (2023)

Earlier in the match, Kohli became only the second batsman after Shikhar Dhawan (768) to reach 700 fours in IPL history. He narrowly missed the opportunity to become the first player to score 8,000 runs in the league.