Fan Reacts as Virat Kohli Falls for Golden Duck to Saurabh Netravalkar in IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 Match

Indian cricket fans expressed disappointment and frustration on social media after Virat Kohli's disastrous form continued during the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024, where he was dismissed for a golden duck against USA at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

The former India skipper, known for his stellar performances, came into the World Cup following a remarkable IPL 2024 season, where he became the first-ever Indian player to finish as the highest run-scorer twice. Kohli amassed a total of 741 runs, including one century and five half-centuries, during the IPL campaign.

Despite his success in the IPL while opening the innings, Kohli has struggled to replicate his form in the T20 World Cup. In the first game against Ireland, he managed just 1 run off 5 balls, followed by a meager 4 runs against Pakistan.

Against USA, hopes were high for Kohli to regain his touch, but those hopes were dashed when left-arm pacer Saurabh Netravalkar had him caught behind on the very first ball he faced. Fans took to social media to express their disappointment, with many questioning Kohli's form and decision-making.

Here's how fans reacted:

Kohli bro this World Cup😭 pic.twitter.com/Qu7PET9F0q — rishu ☕️📚✨🌃 (@forever_rishu) June 12, 2024

Fans: You should not play outside off deliveries initially



Virat Kohli: pic.twitter.com/aTzh3erz9L — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 12, 2024

Kohli batting in this World Cup pic.twitter.com/vsl4WY8E8i — Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_) June 12, 2024

Virat Kohli in T20 World Cup! pic.twitter.com/r2i0ogB7dG — Gaurav 🇮🇳 (@IamGMishra) June 12, 2024

Off Stump Ball Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/dggFNUzLSu — Saksham (@let_ithurt) June 12, 2024

Virat Kohli in IPL🔥. Virat Kohli in WC 🚶 pic.twitter.com/j4Hah2XgXT — Viswa (@its_ViswaDfan) June 12, 2024

IPL teams lining up to buy Saurabh Netravalkar in next Mega Auction pic.twitter.com/CJUlBmWwEe — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 12, 2024

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/33np2ecDXc — Sai Teja (@csaitheja) June 12, 2024

#T20WorldCup#INDvsUSA

Virat Kohli losing his IPL form in USA likepic.twitter.com/3SDSdTEFAO — The Realistic (@TheRealistic_) June 12, 2024