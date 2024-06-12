Fan Reacts as Virat Kohli Falls for Golden Duck to Saurabh Netravalkar in IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 Match

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 12, 2024 11:07 PM2024-06-12T23:07:30+5:302024-06-12T23:08:51+5:30

Fan Reacts as Virat Kohli Falls for Golden Duck to Saurabh Netravalkar in IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 Match

Indian cricket fans expressed disappointment and frustration on social media after Virat Kohli's disastrous form continued during the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024, where he was dismissed for a golden duck against USA at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

The former India skipper, known for his stellar performances, came into the World Cup following a remarkable IPL 2024 season, where he became the first-ever Indian player to finish as the highest run-scorer twice. Kohli amassed a total of 741 runs, including one century and five half-centuries, during the IPL campaign.

Despite his success in the IPL while opening the innings, Kohli has struggled to replicate his form in the T20 World Cup. In the first game against Ireland, he managed just 1 run off 5 balls, followed by a meager 4 runs against Pakistan.

Against USA, hopes were high for Kohli to regain his touch, but those hopes were dashed when left-arm pacer Saurabh Netravalkar had him caught behind on the very first ball he faced. Fans took to social media to express their disappointment, with many questioning Kohli's form and decision-making.

Here's how fans reacted:

 

