Shaheen Afridi in New York: Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was mobbed by Indian cricket fans in New York City who wanted selfies with the star bowler. Pakistan and India will meet in a highly anticipated Group A match of the ICC T20 World Cup at Nassau County International Stadium on Sunday, June 9.

Shaheen Afridi with Indian fans in New York 🇵🇰🇮🇳❤️



Our padosis love our Eagle. Lovely to see 🤗 #T20WorldCuppic.twitter.com/ibEU1Zv4Cb — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) June 8, 2024

A video circulating online shows Indian fans playfully requesting Afridi to go easy on their batsmen. Afridi responded calmly, embracing the good-natured banter. “We’ve come all the way from Vancouver to watch the match,” a Sikh fan said to Afridi. “Don't bowl well against India.” Another fan in the group joked, “Think of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as your good friends.” The lighthearted interaction between Afridi and the Indian fans occurred on a sidewalk near Times Square, where he was sightseeing and shopping with friends and his brother on Saturday.

Team India will enter the contest after a comfortable victory against Ireland in their Group A opener, while Pakistan suffered a narrow Super Over defeat to co-hosts USA in their first match.

The marquee matchup, expected to draw the largest crowd of the tournament thus far, will be held at the newly built 34,000-seat modular stadium at Eisenhower Park on the city's outskirts. Meanwhile, rain could threaten the IND vs PAK clash. Team India won their T20 World Cup opener against Ireland by eight wickets. Pakistan lost their tournament opener to the co-hosts, the USA, in a super-over. India will look to continue their winning streak, while Pakistan aims for their first win. There's a 51% chance of rain at 11 AM local time (8:30 PM IST), just 30 minutes after the match is set to begin, which could force a points-sharing scenario.