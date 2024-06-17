T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli, Rinku Singh Flaunt Their Abs During Beach Volleyball Session in Barbados Ahead of Super 8 Fixtures (Watch Video)

The Indian cricket team has reached the Caribbean islands for the Super8 fixtures of the T20 World Cup 2024. Upon touchdown, the players indulged themselves in a beach volleyball session. The team's superstar batter Virat Kohli was also seen showcasing his volleyball skills in what seemed like a fun session for the team ahead of the gruelling cricketing assignment that awaits them. The players were seen enjoying themselves as they gear up for the Super8 starting June 19. The players were seen flaunting their six pack abs showing high fitness levels.

Team India having some game time at the Barbados beach. 🏖️ pic.twitter.com/3NwUglneJH — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 17, 2024

The Super 8 stage will see the eight teams pooled in two separate groups where they will play the remaining three teams in their group one time. So each team will play three more matches against their new group-mates. The top two teams from both the groups will determine the semi-finalists.

In Group A, there are India, Australia, Afghanistan with Bangladesh defeating Nepal on Monday to steal the fourth spot from the Netherlands. In Group B, the USA are joined by England, West Indies and South Africa. India will play against Australia on Monday, June 24. The T20 World Cup match will be held at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. India, Australia, Afghanistan, West Indies, and South Africa are the only teams to progress to Super 8 on an unbeaten note. The USA and England, on the other hand, made it through despite their respective losses to India and Australia in the group stage.