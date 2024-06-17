T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Fixtures: Complete Schedule; Match Details, Venues, and Dates

The second round of the T20 World Cup, the Super 8, is set to begin from June 19 with United States of America facing South Africa at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. The top eight teams will be divided into two groups for this tournament stage. The two Super 8 groups are as follows: India, Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and USA, England, West Indies, South Africa.

Each team will play the other three in its group just once. The winner of every match will get two points. If the game is abandoned, the two teams will share a point each. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals. The first-placed team in the first group will take on the second-placed side from the second in the first semifinal.

📅 The Super 8️⃣ are set!



Join the action as we build up to the excitement in this ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2024 🤩



Witness your favourite matches, the race to the finals will never get more intense! 🏏🔥



The Super 8️⃣ begins 👉 #USAvSA | WED, 19 JUN, 6 PM | #T20WorldCupOnStarpic.twitter.com/V9yG9krXUh — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 17, 2024

The second-placed side in first will clash with the first-placed team from the second. The two semifinals will be held in Guyana and Trinidad with India set to feature at the former venue, if it makes the last-four. The more crucial fixture for India will be playing 2021 champions Australia on June 24.Antigua, Barbados, St Lucia, and St Vincent, these iconic venues, will be the stage for all 12 games in this round.India, Australia, Afghanistan, West Indies, and South Africa are the only teams to progress to Super 8 on an unbeaten note. The USA and England, on the other hand, made it through despite their respective losses to India and Australia in the group stage.



Group 1

20 June: Afghanistan v India, Bridgetown, Barbados

20 June: Australia v Bangladesh, North Sound, Antigua

22 June: India v Bangladesh, North Sound, Antigua

22 June: Afghanistan v Australia, Arnos Vale, St Vincent

24 June: Australia v India, Gros Islet, St Lucia

24 June: Afghanistan v Bangladesh, Arnos Vale, St Vincent

Group 2

19 June: USA v South Africa, North Sound, Antigua

19 June: England v West Indies, Gros Islet, St Lucia

21 June: England v South Africa, Gros Islet, St Lucia

21 June: USA v West Indies, Bridgetown, Barbados

23 June: USA v England, Bridgetown, Barbados

23 June: West Indies v South Africa, North Sound, Antigua



