T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Fixtures: Complete Schedule; Match Details, Venues, and Dates

The second round of the T20 World Cup, the Super 8, is set to begin from June 19 with United States of America facing South Africa at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. The top eight teams will be divided into two groups for this tournament stage. The two Super 8 groups are as follows: India, Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and USA, England, West Indies, South Africa.
Each team will play the other three in its group just once. The winner of every match will get two points. If the game is abandoned, the two teams will share a point each. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals. The first-placed team in the first group will take on the second-placed side from the second in the first semifinal.
The second-placed side in first will clash with the first-placed team from the second. The two semifinals will be held in Guyana and Trinidad with India set to feature at the former venue, if it makes the last-four. The more crucial fixture for India will be playing 2021 champions Australia on June 24.Antigua, Barbados, St Lucia, and St Vincent, these iconic venues, will be the stage for all 12 games in this round.India, Australia, Afghanistan, West Indies, and South Africa are the only teams to progress to Super 8 on an unbeaten note. The USA and England, on the other hand, made it through despite their respective losses to India and Australia in the group stage.
Group 1
20 June: Afghanistan v India, Bridgetown, Barbados
20 June: Australia v Bangladesh, North Sound, Antigua
22 June: India v Bangladesh, North Sound, Antigua
22 June: Afghanistan v Australia, Arnos Vale, St Vincent
24 June: Australia v India, Gros Islet, St Lucia
24 June: Afghanistan v Bangladesh, Arnos Vale, St Vincent
Group 2
19 June: USA v South Africa, North Sound, Antigua
19 June: England v West Indies, Gros Islet, St Lucia
21 June: England v South Africa, Gros Islet, St Lucia
21 June: USA v West Indies, Bridgetown, Barbados
23 June: USA v England, Bridgetown, Barbados
23 June: West Indies v South Africa, North Sound, Antigua