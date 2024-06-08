Rohit Sharma said that India cannot depend solely on Virat Kohli for their critical T20 World Cup 2024 match against Pakistan. Rohit’s India will face Babar Azam’s Pakistan on Sunday, June 9, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York in a key Group A clash.

Kohli did not participate in the warm-up match against Bangladesh and scored only one run in India's opening match against Ireland in New York. Despite this, Rohit expressed confidence in Kohli, highlighting his vast experience.

"I don't want to rely on one individual to win us the game. Everyone needs to chip in," Rohit said during the pre-match press conference. "He didn't play the Bangladesh game. He didn't have a great outing in the first game, but we all know he brings in a wealth of experience."

Kohli has an impressive T20I record against Pakistan, amassing 488 runs in 10 matches at an average of 81.33 and a strike rate of 123.85, including five half-centuries and a top score of 82. In T20 World Cups, he has scored 308 runs in five matches at an astonishing average of 308 and a strike rate of 132.75.

The last time Kohli faced Pakistan, he scored 82 runs off 53 balls, including six fours and four sixes, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. With 28 runs needed off eight balls, Kohli hit Haris Rauf for two consecutive sixes. India required 16 runs off the final over, and Kohli guided the team to victory.

In their current T20 World Cup campaign, India began with an eight-wicket win over Ireland. Rohit scored a half-century as India chased down 97 in 12.2 overs.