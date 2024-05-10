IPL 2024 Points Table After PBKS vs RCB Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

IPL 2024 Points Table After PBKS vs RCB Match: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru edged closer to a playoff berth in the Indian Premier League with a convincing 60-run victory over the Punjab Kings on Thursday. Despite the win, RCB remains at number seven in the points table. Punjab, on the other hand, slumped to ninth place and were officially eliminated from playoff contention.

RCB captain Virat Kohli top-scored with a blistering 92 runs, guiding his team to a daunting total of 241 runs in their allotted 20 overs. Mohammed Siraj and Lockie Ferguson then shared six wickets between them to restrict Punjab Kings to a paltry 181 runs in 17 overs.

Earlier this week, Sunrisers Hyderabad climbed to third place in the standings with a win over Lucknow Super Giants, who dropped to sixth place. Mumbai Indians were the first team to be knocked out of the tournament. Kolkata Knight Riders hold the top spot with 16 points from 11 matches, with Rajasthan Royals just behind them on net run rate.

Here's the updated IPL 2024 Points Table after the PBKS vs RCB match:

Position Team Matches Won Lost Points NRR 1. Kolkata Knight Riders 11 8 3 16 +1.453 2. Rajasthan Royals 11 8 3 16 +0.476 3. Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 14 +0.41 4. Chennai Super Kings 11 6 5 12 +0.700 5. Delhi Capitals 12 6 6 12 -0.316 6. Lucknow Super Giants 12 6 6 12 -0.769 7. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 12 5 7 10 +0.217 8. Mumbai Indians 12 4 8 8 -0.212 9. Punjab Kings 12 4 8 8 -0.423 10. Gujarat Titans 11 4 7 8 -1.320

Kohli Extends Lead in IPL Orange Cap Race

Virat Kohli extended his lead atop the Indian Premier League's Orange Cap leaderboard with a blazing 92 runs off 47 balls against Punjab Kings on Friday. Kohli became the first batsman this season to cross the 600-run mark, boasting a total of 634 runs in 12 innings.

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad remains second with 533 runs, while Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Travis Head sits third with the same total. Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson occupies fourth place with 471 runs, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine with 461 runs to round out the top five.

Updated IPL 2024 Orange Cap Standings After PBKS vs RCB 2024 Game:

Player Team Matches Runs Average Strike Rate HS Virat Kohli RCB 12 634 70.44 153.51 113* Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 11 541 60.11 147.01 108* Travis Head SRH 11 533 53.30 201.89 102 Sanju Samson RR 11 471 67.28 163.54 86 Sunil Narine KKR 11 461 41.90 183.66 109

Patel Takes Purple Cap Lead in Tight Bowling Race

A double shift in the IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings occurred after the conclusion of match 58 between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. PBKS pacer Harshal Patel snatched the top spot from Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah with a three-wicket haul, bringing his wicket tally to 20. Bumrah slipped to second with 18 wickets.

Patel's teammate Arshdeep Singh, who claimed one wicket in the match, climbed to fourth with 16 scalps. Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy maintains the No. 3 position with the same number of wickets due to a superior economy rate. Sunrisers Hyderabad's T. Natarajan rounds out the top five with 15 wickets so far.

Updated IPL 2024 Purple Cap Standings After PBKS vs RCB 2024 Game:

Player Team Matches Wkts Econ Avg BBI Harshal Patel PBKS 12 20 9.75 20.00 3/15 Jasprit Bumrah MI 12 18 6.20 16.50 5/21 Varun Chakaravarthy KKR 11 16 8.75 21.87 3/16 Arshdeep Singh PBKS 12 16 10.32 27.31 4/29 Mukesh Kumar DC 8 15 10.94 20.80 3/14

