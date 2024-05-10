IPL 2024 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios Explained: MI and PBKS Eliminated, Race Intensifies for Remaining Eight Teams

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season is nearing its climax, with a thrilling battle for playoff spots unfolding. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) sit atop the standings with 16 points from 11 matches. Rajasthan Royals (RR) match their points tally but trail on net run rate. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) currently occupy third place with 14 points.

RCB qualification scenario:



- RCB win the remaining 2 matches with a good margin.



- GT and RR need to beat CSK.



- MI beat LSG.



Mumbai Indians Eliminated

Mumbai Indians (MI) were the first team eliminated from playoff contention after Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). MI can only reach a maximum of 12 points, which wouldn't be enough for qualification.

Punjab Kings Out After RCB Loss

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) kept their playoff hopes alive with a convincing win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dharamshala. Virat Kohli starred for RCB in their 60-run victory. This defeat confirmed PBKS' elimination, marking their 10th consecutive season without reaching the playoffs.

Remaining Teams' Scenarios:

RCB's Path to Playoffs Narrow: A win against PBKS lifted them to seventh with 10 points. They need wins in their remaining two matches (against Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings) to have an outside chance. Additionally, favorable results for RCB would include CSK losing all three remaining matches and LSG losing to MI.

A win against PBKS lifted them to seventh with 10 points. They need wins in their remaining two matches (against Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings) to have an outside chance. Additionally, favorable results for RCB would include CSK losing all three remaining matches and LSG losing to MI. KKR Nearing Qualification: KKR's dominant win over LSG solidified their position at the top of the table. With eight wins in 11 matches, they are well-positioned. While not mathematically qualified yet, their excellent net run rate puts them close to securing a playoff spot.

KKR's dominant win over LSG solidified their position at the top of the table. With eight wins in 11 matches, they are well-positioned. While not mathematically qualified yet, their excellent net run rate puts them close to securing a playoff spot. RR in Comfortable, Yet Uncertain, Position: Rajasthan Royals, despite a recent loss to Delhi Capitals, are still in a relatively good position with 16 points from 11 games. However, their situation isn't entirely secure with several teams chasing them on the table – four teams are tied at 12 points.

Rajasthan Royals, despite a recent loss to Delhi Capitals, are still in a relatively good position with 16 points from 11 games. However, their situation isn't entirely secure with several teams chasing them on the table – four teams are tied at 12 points. CSK Needs Wins to Stay Alive: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have 12 points from 11 matches. Their victory over PBKS was a crucial boost. To maintain their playoff hopes, they need to win at least one of their remaining three matches (against Gujarat Titans, RCB, and Rajasthan Royals). Favorable scenarios for CSK include them winning against GT and both KKR and LSG losing their next two matches.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have 12 points from 11 matches. Their victory over PBKS was a crucial boost. To maintain their playoff hopes, they need to win at least one of their remaining three matches (against Gujarat Titans, RCB, and Rajasthan Royals). Favorable scenarios for CSK include them winning against GT and both KKR and LSG losing their next two matches. LSG Needs Wins and Help: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are in a precarious position after losing to SRH. Their playoff hopes depend on winning their remaining two matches and needing either CSK or SRH to falter.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are in a precarious position after losing to SRH. Their playoff hopes depend on winning their remaining two matches and needing either CSK or SRH to falter. SRH Well-Positioned for Playoffs: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are firmly in the playoff race with 14 points from 12 matches. Their win over LSG propelled them to third place and boosted their net run rate. A win against Gujarat Titans in their next match would almost guarantee their qualification.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are firmly in the playoff race with 14 points from 12 matches. Their win over LSG propelled them to third place and boosted their net run rate. A win against Gujarat Titans in their next match would almost guarantee their qualification. GT Needs a Miracle: Gujarat Titans (GT) lost their last match against RCB and now face a "must-win" situation in all three remaining matches. Even then, qualification requires both CSK and Delhi Capitals to lose their remaining matches.

Gujarat Titans (GT) lost their last match against RCB and now face a "must-win" situation in all three remaining matches. Even then, qualification requires both CSK and Delhi Capitals to lose their remaining matches. Delhi Capitals' Narrow Path: Delhi Capitals (DC) are still in the hunt with 12 points from 12 matches. They need victories in their remaining two games (against RCB and LSG) to have a chance. However, even with two wins, qualification isn't guaranteed as SRH holds the upper hand after defeating LSG.

IPL 2024 Updated Points Table After PBKS vs RCB Match:

Position Team Matches Won Lost Points NRR 1. Kolkata Knight Riders 11 8 3 16 +1.453 2. Rajasthan Royals 11 8 3 16 +0.476 3. Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 14 +0.41 4. Chennai Super Kings 11 6 5 12 +0.700 5. Delhi Capitals 12 6 6 12 -0.316 6. Lucknow Super Giants 12 6 6 12 -0.769 7. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 12 5 7 10 +0.217 8. Mumbai Indians 12 4 8 8 -0.212 9. Punjab Kings 12 4 8 8 -0.423 10. Gujarat Titans 11 4 7 8 -1.320

