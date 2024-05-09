Virat reaches another record, scores 600-plus runs for fourth time in IPL to join KL Rahul

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 9 : It was another record-breaking day for star Royal Challengers Bengaluru and India batter Virat Kohli as he became the second player who has scored over 600 runs four times in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Virat accomplished this feat during his side's game against Punjab Kings at Dharamshala on Thursday.

Virat smashed 92 in just 47 balls, with seven fours and six sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 195.74.

In the ongoing season, Virat holds the Orange Cap for the most runs, with 634 runs in 12 matches at an average of 70.44 and a strike rate of 153.51. He has scored a century and five fifties and his best score is 113*.

Virat has four seasons with 600 or more runs in the IPL, tied with Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul.

The previous 600-plus runs seasons for Virat came in: 2023 (639 runs in 14 matches at an average of 53.25, with two centuries and six fifties), 2016 (973 runs in 16 matches at an average of 81.08, with four centuries and seven fifties) and 2013 (634 runs in 16 matches at an average of 45.29, with six fifties).

Other than Virat, West Indies legend Chris Gayle and Australian opener David Warner have three seasons each of 600-plus runs while Virat's skipper in RCB, Faf Du Plessis has two such seasons.

Also, Virat completed his 1,000 runs against Punjab Kings, continuing his good run against the franchise. In 32 matches against the franchise, Virat has scored 1,030 runs at an average of 35.51 and a strike rate of 133.76, with a century and five fifties. His best score is 113.

The star batter also has 1,000 runs against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), making him the first player in IPL to have 1,000 runs or more against three different opponents.

In 249 IPL matches, Virat has scored 7,897 runs at an average of 38.71 and a strike rate of 131.63, with eight centuries and 55 fifties. His best score is 113*. He is the highest run-scorer in IPL of all time.

Also, this is the fifth 200-plus total posted by RCB this season, the most in any season, surpassing the total of four such totals back in 2016, when they reached finals.

Coming to the game, PBKS opted to field first after winning the toss. After the dismissal of skipper Faf Du Plessis (9) and Will Jacks (12) early, Virat (92 in 47 balls, with seven fours and six sixes) and Rajat Patidar (55 in 23 balls, with three fours and six sixes) steadied the RCB's ship with a 76-run stand, keeping the strike rate high. Then, a fine knock by Cameron Green (46 in 27 balls, with five fours and a six) and his 92-run stand with Virat powered RCB to 241/7 in their 20 overs.

Harshal Patel (3/38) was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS. Vidwath Kaverappa (2/36) also did fine on his debut.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor