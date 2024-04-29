KKR vs DC, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Dominate Delhi Capitals in Convincing Win at Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders secured a commanding victory over Delhi, strengthening their position in the points table. Phil Salt's rapid fifty set the tone, although Axar Patel's strikes, dismissing Sunil Narine and Salt, halted KKR's momentum after leaking 79 runs. Axar's double blow also accounted for Rinku Singh, while Lizaad Williams chipped in with a wicket.

In the first innings, Delhi won the toss and chose to bat, posting 153/9 in 20 overs. Prithvi Shaw's early dismissal by Vaibhav Arora was followed by Mitchell Starc's key breakthrough of Jake Fraser-McGurk, aided by a spectacular catch from Venkatesh Iyer. Arora claimed his second wicket with Shai Hope's departure, while Abhisek Porel's promising start was cut short by Harshit Rana. Varun Chakaravarthy's crucial strikes removed Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs, while Sunil Narine dismissed Axar Patel. Chakaravarthy's third wicket accounted for Kumar Kushagra, with Rasikh Salam falling to Harshit Rana. Kuldeep Yadav remained unbeaten on 35 alongside Lizaad Williams on 1*, as Delhi set a target of 154 runs.