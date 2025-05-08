PBKS vs DC: What Happens If Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Match Gets Washed Out Due to Rain?

The IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday, May 8, is at risk of being washed out due to rain. The toss has been delayed and both teams are waiting for further updates. If the match is unable to proceed and is washed out, each team will be awarded one point. In such a case, Punjab Kings would move to 16 points from 12 matches. This would put them level with second-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), but RCB would have a better net run-rate.

Delhi Capitals, who have 13 points from 11 matches, would also earn one point. However, this would keep them at fifth place in the standings, level with Mumbai Indians but behind on net run-rate.

A washed-out match would mean no change in the positions for either team. The contest between PBKS and DC is crucial for both sides, as a win would have helped Punjab secure a spot in the top two and boost Delhi's chances of entering the top four.

Squads:

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, Praveen Dubey, Musheer Khan, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash, Mitchell Owen.

Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari, Sediqullah Atal.