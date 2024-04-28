GT vs RCB: Will Jacks First IPL Century Powers Bengaluru To Third Win

Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured their third victory by overpowering Gujarat, chasing down 201 runs to defeat Titans by 9 wickets. Will Jacks hammered an unbeaten 100 off 41 deliveries, with support from Virat Kohli's 70 not out.

RCB still have a mathematical chance, but the Titans are in a strong position to secure a playoff spot without relying on other teams. Bengaluru chased down the total comfortably in just 16 overs.

Faf du Plessis made a swift start in the Powerplay, while Virat Kohli also pushed hard. After Faf's dismissal, Kohli found his rhythm and reached a half-century. Jacks initially scored 17 off 17 balls but ended up unbeaten on 100 off just 41 balls, an outstanding innings. The partnership between Kohli and Jacks reached an unbeaten 166 runs.