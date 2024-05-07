DC vs RR, IPL 2024: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel Power Delhi Capitals to 221/8 Against Rajasthan Royals

The Delhi Capitals rode half-centuries from openers Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abhishek Porel to post a strong total of 221/8 against the Rajasthan Royals in match 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Tuesday.

Innings Break!



Dominant batting display from the hosts help set a target of 2️⃣2️⃣2️⃣🎯



Which side are you with at this stage? 🤔#RR chase coming up ⏳



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/nQ6EWQGoYN#TATAIPL | #DCvRRpic.twitter.com/lAFfAtoHLw — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 7, 2024

Fraser-McGurk blazed to a 20-ball fifty before being dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin in the fifth over. Porel, his opening partner, continued the momentum and scored a swashbuckling 65 for Delhi.

Rishabh Pant, the Delhi captain, fell for 15 runs to Yuzvendra Chahal in the 13th over. Chahal became the first Indian bowler to reach 350 wickets in Twenty20 cricket with the dismissal.

Tristan Stubbs (41) and Gulbadin Naib provided late impetus to ensure Delhi crossed the 200-run mark for the umpteenth time this season. Ashwin was the pick of the Rajasthan bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/24 in his four overs.