RCB vs CSK, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Posts Competitive 218/5 Against Chennai Super Kings in Do-or-Die Game

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) set a target of 218 runs for five wickets against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 68 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Saturday. Put in to bat first, RCB openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis appeared well on their way to a mammoth total, with both batsmen finding the boundary with ease. However, their momentum was halted by a pre-empted downpour that halted play midway through the innings.

Upon resumption, the Bengaluru pitch offered an unexpected turn, with spinners Mitchell Santner and Ravindra Jadeja exploiting the damp conditions to slow the scoring rate. This frustration led to Kohli's dismissal for 47, a well-timed catch by Daryll Mitchell marking the end of his record-breaking innings. Notably, Kohli became the only player to amass 3,000 IPL runs at a single venue with his knock.

Further controversy arose when RCB skipper Faf du Plessis was adjudged run-out in a close call. Replays showed a debatable decision, with du Plessis' bat seemingly grounded when the bails were dislodged. Despite on-field protests, the third umpire upheld the dismissal, causing a stir on social media. Despite the setbacks, explosive cameos from Rajat Patidar (41 off 22) and Cameron Green (38* off -) steered RCB to a competitive total of 218/5 in their allotted overs as RCB hoped to defend the total and secure a victory by a margin of 18 runs or more.