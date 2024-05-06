MI vs SRH, IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav’s Century Helps Mumbai Indians to Convincing Win Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Mumbai Indians (MI) bounced back in front of their home crowd, defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets in Match 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Wankhede Stadium on May 6.

SRH Falters After Strong Start

SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head provided a solid foundation during the powerplay. Head, in particular, displayed aggressive strokeplay, scoring 48 runs off 30 balls. However, the innings unraveled as MI spinners, led by Piyush Chawla, stifled the SRH batsmen. The score plummeted from a promising start to 96/5 by the 12th over. Captain Hardik Pandya silenced his recent critics with a crucial bowling spell, claiming 3/31 in his four overs. SRH could only muster 173/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

SKY Anchors Mumbai Chase

MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan struggled early, failing to capitalize on a good opening over. Sharma’s lean run continued with a score of 4, extending his string of low scores to six games. The onus fell on Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma to rebuild the innings. Their unbeaten 143-run partnership provided the much-needed stability and propelled MI towards victory. Yadav anchored the chase with a spectacular 102* knock, while Varma chipped in with a gritty 37*. MI secured their fourth win of the season with seven wickets remaining.