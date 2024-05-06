IPL 2024: Jasprit Bumrah's Son Angad with Mom Sanjana Ganesan Spotted in Stands During MI vs SRH Match (See Pic)

Jasprit Bumrah had an adorable supporter cheering him on during the Mumbai Indians' IPL 2024 clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium on Monday. The Indian pacer's son, Angad, became the star attraction as he was spotted comfortably seated in his mother Sanjana Ganesan's lap during the match.

Angad Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana in the stands. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/v6XsTyxqGN — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 6, 2024

A picture of Angad at the stadium has been doing the rounds on social media, melting hearts of cricket fans. The coincidence of the match day falling on Ganesan's 33rd birthday added a heartwarming touch to the occasion. Bumrah took to social media to share a heartfelt birthday message for his wife, but details of the post were not immediately available.

This is the first time Angad, born in September 2023, has been pictured at a cricket match. The sight of the young Bumrah cheering on his father is sure to delight fans of the fast bowler.

Meanwhile, MI has endured a disappointing IPL season so far. The five-time champions are on the verge of elimination with a 3-11 record. A win over SRH would keep their playoff hopes alive, but a challenging road lies ahead.

With a mega-auction scheduled for IPL 2025, questions surround Rohit Sharma's future with MI. The franchise is expected to retain Hardik Pandya leading into the auction.