ENG vs IND, 3rd Test: Nitish Kumar Reddy Dismisses Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett as England Reach 83/2 at Lunch on Day 1 at Lord’s

England Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Nitish Kumar Reddy picked up two quick wickets in his first over to put India in a strong position during the morning session of the third Test against England at Lord's on Thursday. At lunch, England was 83 for 2 with Joe Root on 24 and Ollie Pope on 12. The pair added an unbeaten 39-run stand after the early breakthroughs.

That's Lunch on Day 1 in Lord's 🍱



Two wickets in the opening session for #TeamIndia



England 83/2 after 25 overs



England 83/2 after 25 overs

England won the toss and chose to bat. Openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett started cautiously against Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep, who extracted movement on a pitch with some grass but low bounce. Crawley later broke free with three boundaries in an over off Akash Deep, helping England reach 35 without loss in 13 overs.

Reddy was introduced into the attack right after the drinks break. The right-arm medium pacer struck immediately. Duckett attempted a pull but was caught behind by Rishabh Pant for 23. Crawley followed soon after, gloving one behind for 18. England slipped to 44 for 2.

Root and Pope then stabilised the innings. Root, who had failed in the first two Tests, looked determined as he hit Mohammed Siraj for two boundaries to bring up England’s fifty. The duo ensured no further damage before the interval.

England 83/2 in 25 overs (Joe Root 24 not out, Ben Duckett 23, Nitish Kumar Reddy 2 for 15) vs India.