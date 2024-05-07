Yuzvendra Chahal Becomes First Indian Bowler to Claim 350 T20 Wickets

Yuzvendra Chahal became the first Indian bowler to reach 350 wickets in Twenty20 cricket during the Rajasthan Royals' match against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

Chahal, who has been a key player for the Royals this IPL season and earned a recall to the Indian T20 World Cup squad, claimed the crucial wicket of Rishabh Pant for just 15 runs. Pant skied a delivery from Chahal, which was pouched by Trent Boult at midwicket.

The leg-spinner now has 350 wickets in T20s, surpassing Piyush Chawla (310) to become the leading Indian wicket-taker in the format. Chahal is also the all-time leading wicket-taker in the IPL with 201 scalps.

Other Leading Indian T20 Wicket-Takers:

Piyush Chawla - 310

Ravichandran Ashwin - 306

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 297

Amit Mishra - 285

278 - Jasprit Bumrah

Chahal also holds the record for most T20I wickets for India with 96 dismissals.

Brief Match Summary:

The Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to field. Delhi Capitals got off to a strong start with Jake Fraser-McGurk scoring a quickfire 50 off 19 balls. Abhishek Porel top-scored for DC with 65 runs. Tristan Stubbs provided a late flourish with a 20-ball 41, helping Delhi post a total of 221/8. Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the Rajasthan Royals bowlers, taking 3/24.