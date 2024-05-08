IPL 2024 Points Table After DC vs RR Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

The Delhi Capitals kept their playoff hopes alive with a 20-run victory over the Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. The win also delayed the Royals' official qualification for the playoffs and prevented them from displacing the Kolkata Knight Riders from the top spot.

Mumbai Upsets Hyderabad, Gujarat Drops to Last

On Monday, the Mumbai Indians defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad, pushing the Gujarat Titans to the bottom of the standings.

Kohli Remains Run-Scoring Leader

Virat Kohli remains the leading run-scorer with 542 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 148.08. Ruturaj Gaikwad holds onto second place with 541 runs in 11 innings at an average of 60.11.

Big Movers in Batting Leaderboard

Sanju Samson has vaulted to third position from 10th, amassing 469 runs in 11 innings with a stellar average of 78.16. Sunil Narine has slipped to fourth from third, tallying 461 runs in 11 innings at an average of 41.90. Travis Head has moved to fifth from fourth, scoring 444 runs in 10 matches at an average of 44.40.

Riyan Parag Makes Statement

Riyan Parag has skyrocketed to sixth place, making 436 runs in 10 innings with an impressive average of 54.50 and a blistering strike rate of 156.27. KL Rahul has dropped to seventh from fifth, accumulating 431 runs in 11 innings at an average of 39.18.

Other Batting Notes

Philip Salt has slipped to eighth from sixth, with 429 runs to his name in 11 innings at an average of 42.90. Sai Sudharsan has climbed to ninth from seventh, scoring 424 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 131.67. Rishabh Pant has fallen to 10th from ninth, with 413 runs in 12 matches at an average of 156.43.

Bumrah Maintains Bowling Lead

Jasprit Bumrah remains the leading wicket-taker with 18 wickets in 11 innings, boasting an economical average of 6.20 runs per over. Harshal Patel is still in second place with 17 wickets in 11 outings at an average of 21.29.

No Changes in Top Bowling Positions

Varun Chakravarthy maintains his third-place position with 16 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 21.87. T Natarajan remains the fourth-highest wicket-taker with 15 wickets in eight innings at an economy of 8.88. Arshdeep Singh holds onto fifth with 15 wickets in 11 games at a strike rate of 15.73.

Spinners Feature Prominently

Sunil Narine remains in sixth place with 14 wickets in 11 matches at an economical 6.64 runs per over. Harshit Rana holds steady in seventh with 14 wickets in nine outings at an average of 21.28. Mustafizur Rahman remains in eighth with 14 wickets in nine matches at a strike rate of 14.71.

Chahal Climbs, Pathirana Drops

Yuzvendra Chahal has jumped to ninth position with 14 wickets in 11 outings at an average of 29.71. Matheesha Pathirana has slipped to 10th from ninth, picking up 13 wickets in six matches at an average of 13.

Here's the updated IPL 2024 Points Table after the DC vs RR match:

Position Team Name Mat Won Lost Points NRR 1 Kolkata Knight Riders 11 8 3 16 +1.453 2 Rajasthan Royals 11 8 3 16 +0.476 3 Chennai Super Kings 11 6 5 12 +0.700 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 6 5 12 -0.065 5 Delhi Capitals 12 6 6 12 -0.316 6 Lucknow Super Giants 11 6 5 12 -0.371 7 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 4 7 8 -0.049 8 Punjab Kings 11 4 7 8 -0.187 9 Mumbai Indians 12 4 8 8 -0.212 10 Gujarat Titans 11 4 7 8 -1.320

Sr. No Player Name Team Name Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 11 3 542 113* 67.75 366 148.08 1 4 0 48 24 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad Chennai Super Kings 11 11 2 541 108* 60.11 368 147.01 1 4 0 57 16 3 Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals 11 11 5 469 84* 78.16 282 166.31 0 5 1 44 23 4 Sunil Narine Kolkata Knight Riders 11 11 0 461 109 41.9 251 183.66 1 3 0 46 32 5 Travis Head Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 10 0 444 102 44.4 234 189.74 1 3 0 53 23 6 Riyan Parag Rajasthan Royals 11 10 2 436 84* 54.5 279 156.27 0 4 0 31 28 7 KL Rahul Lucknow Super Giants 11 11 0 431 82 39.18 305 141.31 0 3 0 40 15 8 Phil Salt Kolkata Knight Riders 11 11 1 429 89* 42.9 234 183.33 0 4 1 50 23 9 B Sai Sudharsan Gujarat Titans 11 11 1 424 84* 42.4 322 131.67 0 2 0 43 9 10 Rishabh Pant Delhi Capitals 12 12 2 413 88* 41.3 264 156.43 0 3 0 31 25

Updated IPL 2024 Purple Cap Standings After DC vs RR IPL 2024 Game:

Sr. No Player Name Team Name Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Jasprit Bumrah Mumbai Indians 12 12 287 47.5 0 297 18 5/21 16.5 6.2 15.94 0 1 2 Harshal Patel Punjab Kings 11 11 222 37 0 362 17 3/15 21.29 9.78 13.05 0 0 3 CV Varun Kolkata Knight Riders 11 11 240 40 0 350 16 3/16 21.87 8.75 15 0 0 4 T Natarajan Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 9 212 35.2 1 318 15 4/19 21.2 9 14.13 1 0 5 Arshdeep Singh Punjab Kings 11 11 236 39.2 0 396 15 4/29 26.4 10.06 15.73 1 0 6 Sunil Narine Kolkata Knight Riders 11 11 264 44 0 291 14 2/22 20.78 6.61 18.85 0 0 7 Harshit Rana Kolkata Knight Riders 9 8 187 31.1 0 298 14 3/24 21.28 9.56 13.35 0 0 8 Mustafizur Rahman Chennai Super Kings 9 9 206 34.2 1 318 14 4/29 22.71 9.26 14.71 1 0 9 Yuzvendra Chahal Rajasthan Royals 11 11 252 42 0 416 14 3/11 29.71 9.9 18 0 0 10 Matheesha Pathirana Chennai Super Kings 6 6 132 22 0 169 13 4/28 13 7.68 10.15 1 0

