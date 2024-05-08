IPL 2024 Points Table After DC vs RR Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

May 8, 2024

IPL 2024 Points Table After DC vs RR Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

The Delhi Capitals kept their playoff hopes alive with a 20-run victory over the Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. The win also delayed the Royals' official qualification for the playoffs and prevented them from displacing the Kolkata Knight Riders from the top spot.

Mumbai Upsets Hyderabad, Gujarat Drops to Last

On Monday, the Mumbai Indians defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad, pushing the Gujarat Titans to the bottom of the standings.

Kohli Remains Run-Scoring Leader

Virat Kohli remains the leading run-scorer with 542 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 148.08. Ruturaj Gaikwad holds onto second place with 541 runs in 11 innings at an average of 60.11.

Big Movers in Batting Leaderboard

Sanju Samson has vaulted to third position from 10th, amassing 469 runs in 11 innings with a stellar average of 78.16. Sunil Narine has slipped to fourth from third, tallying 461 runs in 11 innings at an average of 41.90. Travis Head has moved to fifth from fourth, scoring 444 runs in 10 matches at an average of 44.40.

Riyan Parag Makes Statement

Riyan Parag has skyrocketed to sixth place, making 436 runs in 10 innings with an impressive average of 54.50 and a blistering strike rate of 156.27. KL Rahul has dropped to seventh from fifth, accumulating 431 runs in 11 innings at an average of 39.18.

Other Batting Notes

Philip Salt has slipped to eighth from sixth, with 429 runs to his name in 11 innings at an average of 42.90. Sai Sudharsan has climbed to ninth from seventh, scoring 424 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 131.67. Rishabh Pant has fallen to 10th from ninth, with 413 runs in 12 matches at an average of 156.43.

Bumrah Maintains Bowling Lead

Jasprit Bumrah remains the leading wicket-taker with 18 wickets in 11 innings, boasting an economical average of 6.20 runs per over. Harshal Patel is still in second place with 17 wickets in 11 outings at an average of 21.29.

No Changes in Top Bowling Positions

Varun Chakravarthy maintains his third-place position with 16 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 21.87. T Natarajan remains the fourth-highest wicket-taker with 15 wickets in eight innings at an economy of 8.88. Arshdeep Singh holds onto fifth with 15 wickets in 11 games at a strike rate of 15.73.

Spinners Feature Prominently

Sunil Narine remains in sixth place with 14 wickets in 11 matches at an economical 6.64 runs per over. Harshit Rana holds steady in seventh with 14 wickets in nine outings at an average of 21.28. Mustafizur Rahman remains in eighth with 14 wickets in nine matches at a strike rate of 14.71.

Chahal Climbs, Pathirana Drops

Yuzvendra Chahal has jumped to ninth position with 14 wickets in 11 outings at an average of 29.71. Matheesha Pathirana has slipped to 10th from ninth, picking up 13 wickets in six matches at an average of 13.

Here's the updated IPL 2024 Points Table after the DC vs RR match:

PositionTeam NameMatWonLostPointsNRR
1Kolkata Knight Riders118316+1.453
2Rajasthan Royals118316+0.476
3Chennai Super Kings116512+0.700
4Sunrisers Hyderabad116512-0.065
5Delhi Capitals126612-0.316
6Lucknow Super Giants116512-0.371
7Royal Challengers Bengaluru11478-0.049
8Punjab Kings11478-0.187
9Mumbai Indians12488-0.212
10Gujarat Titans11478-1.320

Sr. NoPlayer NameTeam NameMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s

Sr. NoPlayer NameTeam NameMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bengaluru11113542113*67.75366148.081404824
2Ruturaj GaikwadChennai Super Kings11112541108*60.11368147.011405716
3Sanju SamsonRajasthan Royals1111546984*78.16282166.310514423
4Sunil NarineKolkata Knight Riders1111046110941.9251183.661304632
5Travis HeadSunrisers Hyderabad1010044410244.4234189.741305323
6Riyan ParagRajasthan Royals1110243684*54.5279156.270403128
7KL RahulLucknow Super Giants111104318239.18305141.310304015
8Phil SaltKolkata Knight Riders1111142989*42.9234183.330415023
9B Sai SudharsanGujarat Titans1111142484*42.4322131.67020439
10Rishabh PantDelhi Capitals1212241388*41.3264156.430303125

Updated IPL 2024 Purple Cap Standings After DC vs RR IPL 2024 Game:

Sr. NoPlayer NameTeam NameMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1Jasprit BumrahMumbai Indians121228747.50297185/2116.56.215.9401
2Harshal PatelPunjab Kings1111222370362173/1521.299.7813.0500
3CV VarunKolkata Knight Riders1111240400350163/1621.878.751500
4T NatarajanSunrisers Hyderabad9921235.21318154/1921.2914.1310
5Arshdeep SinghPunjab Kings111123639.20396154/2926.410.0615.7310
6Sunil NarineKolkata Knight Riders1111264440291142/2220.786.6118.8500
7Harshit RanaKolkata Knight Riders9818731.10298143/2421.289.5613.3500
8Mustafizur RahmanChennai Super Kings9920634.21318144/2922.719.2614.7110
9Yuzvendra ChahalRajasthan Royals1111252420416143/1129.719.91800
10Matheesha PathiranaChennai Super Kings66132220169134/28137.6810.1510

