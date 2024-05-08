IPL 2024 Points Table After DC vs RR Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

The Delhi Capitals kept their playoff hopes alive with a 20-run victory over the Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. The win also delayed the Royals' official qualification for the playoffs and prevented them from displacing the Kolkata Knight Riders from the top spot.
Mumbai Upsets Hyderabad, Gujarat Drops to Last
On Monday, the Mumbai Indians defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad, pushing the Gujarat Titans to the bottom of the standings.
Kohli Remains Run-Scoring Leader
Virat Kohli remains the leading run-scorer with 542 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 148.08. Ruturaj Gaikwad holds onto second place with 541 runs in 11 innings at an average of 60.11.
Big Movers in Batting Leaderboard
Sanju Samson has vaulted to third position from 10th, amassing 469 runs in 11 innings with a stellar average of 78.16. Sunil Narine has slipped to fourth from third, tallying 461 runs in 11 innings at an average of 41.90. Travis Head has moved to fifth from fourth, scoring 444 runs in 10 matches at an average of 44.40.
Riyan Parag Makes Statement
Riyan Parag has skyrocketed to sixth place, making 436 runs in 10 innings with an impressive average of 54.50 and a blistering strike rate of 156.27. KL Rahul has dropped to seventh from fifth, accumulating 431 runs in 11 innings at an average of 39.18.
Other Batting Notes
Philip Salt has slipped to eighth from sixth, with 429 runs to his name in 11 innings at an average of 42.90. Sai Sudharsan has climbed to ninth from seventh, scoring 424 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 131.67. Rishabh Pant has fallen to 10th from ninth, with 413 runs in 12 matches at an average of 156.43.
Bumrah Maintains Bowling Lead
Jasprit Bumrah remains the leading wicket-taker with 18 wickets in 11 innings, boasting an economical average of 6.20 runs per over. Harshal Patel is still in second place with 17 wickets in 11 outings at an average of 21.29.
No Changes in Top Bowling Positions
Varun Chakravarthy maintains his third-place position with 16 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 21.87. T Natarajan remains the fourth-highest wicket-taker with 15 wickets in eight innings at an economy of 8.88. Arshdeep Singh holds onto fifth with 15 wickets in 11 games at a strike rate of 15.73.
Spinners Feature Prominently
Sunil Narine remains in sixth place with 14 wickets in 11 matches at an economical 6.64 runs per over. Harshit Rana holds steady in seventh with 14 wickets in nine outings at an average of 21.28. Mustafizur Rahman remains in eighth with 14 wickets in nine matches at a strike rate of 14.71.
Chahal Climbs, Pathirana Drops
Yuzvendra Chahal has jumped to ninth position with 14 wickets in 11 outings at an average of 29.71. Matheesha Pathirana has slipped to 10th from ninth, picking up 13 wickets in six matches at an average of 13.
Here's the updated IPL 2024 Points Table after the DC vs RR match:
|Position
|Team Name
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|8
|3
|16
|+1.453
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|8
|3
|16
|+0.476
|3
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|6
|5
|12
|+0.700
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|11
|6
|5
|12
|-0.065
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|6
|6
|12
|-0.316
|6
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|6
|5
|12
|-0.371
|7
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|4
|7
|8
|-0.049
|8
|Punjab Kings
|11
|4
|7
|8
|-0.187
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|4
|8
|8
|-0.212
|10
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|4
|7
|8
|-1.320
|Sr. No
|Player Name
|Team Name
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|1
|Virat Kohli
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|11
|3
|542
|113*
|67.75
|366
|148.08
|1
|4
|0
|48
|24
|2
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|11
|2
|541
|108*
|60.11
|368
|147.01
|1
|4
|0
|57
|16
|3
|Sanju Samson
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|11
|5
|469
|84*
|78.16
|282
|166.31
|0
|5
|1
|44
|23
|4
|Sunil Narine
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|11
|0
|461
|109
|41.9
|251
|183.66
|1
|3
|0
|46
|32
|5
|Travis Head
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|10
|10
|0
|444
|102
|44.4
|234
|189.74
|1
|3
|0
|53
|23
|6
|Riyan Parag
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|10
|2
|436
|84*
|54.5
|279
|156.27
|0
|4
|0
|31
|28
|7
|KL Rahul
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|11
|0
|431
|82
|39.18
|305
|141.31
|0
|3
|0
|40
|15
|8
|Phil Salt
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|11
|1
|429
|89*
|42.9
|234
|183.33
|0
|4
|1
|50
|23
|9
|B Sai Sudharsan
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|11
|1
|424
|84*
|42.4
|322
|131.67
|0
|2
|0
|43
|9
|10
|Rishabh Pant
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|12
|2
|413
|88*
|41.3
|264
|156.43
|0
|3
|0
|31
|25
Updated IPL 2024 Purple Cap Standings After DC vs RR IPL 2024 Game:
|Sr. No
|Player Name
|Team Name
|Mat
|Inns
|Balls
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4
|5
|1
|Jasprit Bumrah
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|12
|287
|47.5
|0
|297
|18
|5/21
|16.5
|6.2
|15.94
|0
|1
|2
|Harshal Patel
|Punjab Kings
|11
|11
|222
|37
|0
|362
|17
|3/15
|21.29
|9.78
|13.05
|0
|0
|3
|CV Varun
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|11
|240
|40
|0
|350
|16
|3/16
|21.87
|8.75
|15
|0
|0
|4
|T Natarajan
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|9
|9
|212
|35.2
|1
|318
|15
|4/19
|21.2
|9
|14.13
|1
|0
|5
|Arshdeep Singh
|Punjab Kings
|11
|11
|236
|39.2
|0
|396
|15
|4/29
|26.4
|10.06
|15.73
|1
|0
|6
|Sunil Narine
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|11
|264
|44
|0
|291
|14
|2/22
|20.78
|6.61
|18.85
|0
|0
|7
|Harshit Rana
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|9
|8
|187
|31.1
|0
|298
|14
|3/24
|21.28
|9.56
|13.35
|0
|0
|8
|Mustafizur Rahman
|Chennai Super Kings
|9
|9
|206
|34.2
|1
|318
|14
|4/29
|22.71
|9.26
|14.71
|1
|0
|9
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|11
|252
|42
|0
|416
|14
|3/11
|29.71
|9.9
|18
|0
|0
|10
|Matheesha Pathirana
|Chennai Super Kings
|6
|6
|132
|22
|0
|169
|13
|4/28
|13
|7.68
|10.15
|1
|0
