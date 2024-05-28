Ritika Sajdeh Deletes 'All Eyes On Rafah' Instagram Story After Facing Online Criticism

Ritika Sajdeh, the wife of Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma, deleted a controversial Instagram story after facing criticism from netizens on social media. She had posted a picture of Rafah, a city in the Gaza Strip, which was recently struck by missiles, resulting in over 40 fatalities.

#RafafOnFıre

Right Wing trolls in India are attacking Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh for supporting the People of Palestine. But wait... pic.twitter.com/k16U0M3kgC — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 28, 2024

Her Instagram story, captioned "All eyes on Rafah," was also shared by Bollywood actors including Varun Dhawan and Triptii Dimri.

Critics on social media pointed out that celebrities like Sajdeh and Dhawan frequently highlight international issues but rarely address problems faced by Indians abroad, such as Hindu persecution in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Responding to the criticism, Sajdeh removed the Instagram story a few hours after posting it.