Twitter shuts down Delhi and Mumbai offices

Twitter Inc. has shut two of its three India offices and told its staff to work from home, underscoring Elon Musk’s mission to slash costs and get the struggling social media service in the black. According to a report in the ET Twitter closed its operations in the financial powerhouse of Mumbai and the political capital of New Delhi after terminating more than 90% of its 200+ employees there. The company still maintains a location in Bengaluru, a southern IT hotspot, where it primarily employs engineers, according to the sources, who declined to be named because the information is confidential.

Billionaire Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has fired staff and shut offices around the world as part of an effort to get Twitter financially stable by late 2023. Yet India is regarded as a key growth market for US tech giants from Meta Platforms Inc. to Alphabet Inc.’s Google, which are making long-term bets on the world’s fastest-growing internet arena. Musk’s latest moves suggests he’s attaching less importance to the market for now. An exodus of workers — many of whom were fired — since Musk’s acquisition has raised concerns about whether Twitter can sustain its operations and regulate content. Musk this week said he may need till the end of the year to stabilize the company and make sure it’s financially healthy.