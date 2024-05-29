“Garden Me Ghoomega Tho…”: Suryakumar Yadav Playfully Teased Teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal on Instagram (See Post)

The Indian cricket team is currently in New York City for the 2024 T20 World Cup, which starts June 1 in the West Indies and USA. The team arrived in New York in two groups. Captain Rohit Sharma and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah were in the first group, while the second group included Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan and Jaiswal. Jaiswal recently shared a photo on Instagram of himself sightseeing in New York. Yadav, in a lighthearted comment, wrote on the post: "Sambhaal ke. Garden mein ghoomega toh pata hai na."

The Men in Blue have begun preparations for the World Cup. They are in Group A with rivals Pakistan, co-hosts USA, Ireland and Canada. Their tournament opener is against Ireland on June 5 in New York. India hasn't won the T20 World Cup since MS Dhoni led a young team to victory in South Africa in 2007. They were knocked out in the semifinals of the last edition by eventual champions England, who won by 10 wickets.

How did Jaiswal and Yadav fare in IPL 2024?

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal had a standout IPL season last year, which earned him a spot on the Indian team. However, he couldn't replicate that success in IPL 2024 and had an inconsistent season. The left-handed batsman scored 435 runs in 15 innings at an average of 31.07 and a strike rate of 155.91.

Suryakumar Yadav, on the other hand, had a mediocre season by his standards. The world's No. 1 ranked T20 batsman scored 345 runs in 11 games at an average of 34.50 and a strike rate of 167.48, including three fifties and one century.