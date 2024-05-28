ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA vs Bangladesh Warm-Up Cancelled Due to Due to Extreme Weather in Texas

The T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match between Bangladesh and the USA was abandoned without a ball bowled on Tuesday due to severe weather conditions at Grand Prairie Stadium.

Severe thunderstorms and flash flood warnings in the Grand Prairie area led to the cancellation of the match. A video shared by journalist Peter Della Penna showed the stadium infrastructure damaged by the weather, including a toppled temporary TV screen and a waterlogged pitch and outfield.

USA v Bangladesh official ICC warmup match has been canceled for today in Texas. You can hear fire engine sirens periodically passing all through the streets nearby the stadium over the last hour or so. https://t.co/MI1yyBXedG — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) May 28, 2024

"The warm-up match between Bangladesh and the USA at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas today has been canceled due to the conditions of the facilities following the adverse weather that has affected the area," Bangladesh said in a statement.

Bangladesh recently lost a three-match T20I series to the USA in Houston but secured a consolation win in the third T20I on May 25, thanks to Mustafizur Rahman's six-wicket haul.

India will play their sole warm-up match against Bangladesh in New York on June 1. Pakistan, England, and New Zealand will not participate in any warm-up matches before the T20 World Cup. Pakistan and England are engaged in a three-match T20I series in the UK from May 25 to 30. Earlier this month, Pakistan also played three T20Is against Ireland. New Zealand competed in five T20Is in Pakistan in April.