India Features in Every Cricket Expert's T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal Predictions (Watch Video)

Cricket legends and experts have offered their predictions for the semifinalists of the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States.
Many former players believe the Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, will reach the semifinals. India's last T20 World Cup victory came in the inaugural edition in 2007 under MS Dhoni's captaincy. They haven't clinched the title since, reaching the final only once in the following seven tournaments.
Watch video here:
Predictions for the Top Four:
Ambati Rayudu:
- India
- England
- New Zealand
- South Africa
Brian Lara:
- India
- England
- West Indies
- Afghanistan
Paul Collingwood:
- England
- West Indies
- Australia
- India
Sunil Gavaskar:
- India
- Australia
- England
- West Indies
Chris Morris:
- India
- South Africa
- Pakistan
- Australia
Matthew Hayden:
- Australia
- India
- England
- South Africa
Aaron Finch:
- India
- Australia
- England
- West Indies
Mohammad Kaif:
- India
- Pakistan
- Australia
- England
Tom Moody
- Australia
- India
- South Africa
- England
S Sreesanth:
- India
- Pakistan
- Australia
- England
Former South African all-rounder Chris Morris highlighted India's strong form in the IPL as a reason for their inclusion in the top four. He also believes this could be South Africa's year to win, citing their in-form players and a good combination.
The 2024 T20 World Cup will feature 55 matches played from June 1 to June 29. The USA will face Canada in Dallas to kick off the event on June 1. Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago will host the semifinals on June 26 and 27, respectively. The final will be held in Barbados on June 29.