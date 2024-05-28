India Features in Every Cricket Expert's T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal Predictions (Watch Video)

Cricket legends and experts have offered their predictions for the semifinalists of the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States.

Many former players believe the Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, will reach the semifinals. India's last T20 World Cup victory came in the inaugural edition in 2007 under MS Dhoni's captaincy. They haven't clinched the title since, reaching the final only once in the following seven tournaments.

Watch video here:

Star Sports experts pick their semi-finalists.



- Every expert has picked India. 🇮🇳pic.twitter.com/q3PbVHxv2O — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 28, 2024

Predictions for the Top Four:

Ambati Rayudu:

India

England

New Zealand

South Africa

Brian Lara:

India

England

West Indies

Afghanistan

Paul Collingwood:

England

West Indies

Australia

India

Sunil Gavaskar:

India

Australia

England

West Indies

Chris Morris:

India

South Africa

Pakistan

Australia

Matthew Hayden:

Australia

India

England

South Africa

Aaron Finch:

India

Australia

England

West Indies

Mohammad Kaif:

India

Pakistan

Australia

England

Tom Moody

Australia

India

South Africa

England

S Sreesanth:

India

Pakistan

Australia

England

Former South African all-rounder Chris Morris highlighted India's strong form in the IPL as a reason for their inclusion in the top four. He also believes this could be South Africa's year to win, citing their in-form players and a good combination.

The 2024 T20 World Cup will feature 55 matches played from June 1 to June 29. The USA will face Canada in Dallas to kick off the event on June 1. Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago will host the semifinals on June 26 and 27, respectively. The final will be held in Barbados on June 29.