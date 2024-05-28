India Features in Every Cricket Expert's T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal Predictions (Watch Video)

Cricket legends and experts have offered their predictions for the semifinalists of the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, ...

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 28, 2024 05:41 PM2024-05-28T17:41:31+5:302024-05-28T17:54:47+5:30

India Features in Every Cricket Expert's T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal Predictions (Watch Video) | India Features in Every Cricket Expert's T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal Predictions (Watch Video)

India Features in Every Cricket Expert's T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal Predictions (Watch Video)

Next

Cricket legends and experts have offered their predictions for the semifinalists of the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States.

Many former players believe the Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, will reach the semifinals. India's last T20 World Cup victory came in the inaugural edition in 2007 under MS Dhoni's captaincy. They haven't clinched the title since, reaching the final only once in the following seven tournaments.

Watch video here:

Predictions for the Top Four:

Ambati Rayudu:

  • India 
  • England
  • New Zealand
  • South Africa

 

Brian Lara:

  • India
  • England
  • West Indies
  • Afghanistan

 

Paul Collingwood:

  • England
  • West Indies
  • Australia
  • India

 

Sunil Gavaskar:

  • India
  • Australia
  • England
  • West Indies

 

Chris Morris:

  • India
  • South Africa
  • Pakistan
  • Australia

 

Matthew Hayden:

  • Australia
  • India 
  • England 
  • South Africa

 

Aaron Finch:

  • India
  • Australia 
  • England
  • West Indies

 

Mohammad Kaif:

  • India
  • Pakistan
  • Australia
  • England

 

Tom Moody

  • Australia
  • India 
  • South Africa 
  • England

 

S Sreesanth:

  • India
  • Pakistan 
  • Australia
  • England

Former South African all-rounder Chris Morris highlighted India's strong form in the IPL as a reason for their inclusion in the top four. He also believes this could be South Africa's year to win, citing their in-form players and a good combination.

The 2024 T20 World Cup will feature 55 matches played from June 1 to June 29. The USA will face Canada in Dallas to kick off the event on June 1. Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago will host the semifinals on June 26 and 27, respectively. The final will be held in Barbados on June 29.

Open in app
Tags :T20 World Cup 2024ICC T20 World Cup 2024Indian cricket teamCricket NewsViral video