Watch: Sanju Samson Argues With Umpire After Controversial Dismissal; DC Co-Owner Jindal's Animated Reaction Adds Fuel to Fire

DC vs RR, IPL 2024: Sanju Samson, known for his composure behind the stumps and at the crease, found himself embroiled in a heated exchange with umpires after a controversial dismissal during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday.

Watch here all DC vs RR IPL 2024 Match drama here:

#DCvsRR

Parth Jindal is the most irritating franchise owner in IPLpic.twitter.com/4ofSOZgO1d — 👌⭐ 👑 (@superking1816) May 7, 2024

Chasing 222, Rajasthan were in a good position at 162-3 when the dismissal occurred. Samson lofted a delivery from Mukesh Kumar towards the boundary, and Hope appeared to take a close catch near the cushions. Replays were inconclusive, with some believing Hope may have brushed the boundary rope. The Royals dugout, including Samson, believed the catch was unclean. However, the third umpire ruled in favour of the Capitals. Samson approached the umpires for a discussion but ultimately had to accept the decision and walk off the field.

Read Also | DC vs RR, IPL 2024: Sanju Samson's 86 in Vain as Delhi Capitals Secure Crucial Victory Over Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal was also seen animatedly gesturing and shouting "out" from the stands during the incident.

Samson's dismissal proved pivotal as RR eventually fell short by 20 runs, marking their third defeat of the season. On the other hand, DC secured a much-needed win, thanks to half-centuries from openers Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abhishek Porel.