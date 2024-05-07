IPL 2024 Points Table After MI vs SRH Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

The Mumbai Indians climbed to ninth in the IPL 2024 points table after a convincing seven-wicket victory against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten century propelled Mumbai to two additional points. Their net run rate improved from -0.356 to -0.212. Mumbai now has eight points from 12 matches.

Sunrisers Hyderabad remain fourth despite the loss, with 12 points from 11 games. Their net run rate dropped from +0.072 to -0.065.

The Gujarat Titans fell to 10th with eight points from 11 matches. Their net run rate sits at -1.320.

Royals Eye Top Spot

The inaugural champions, Rajasthan Royals, can reclaim the top spot in the standings with a win against the Delhi Capitals tomorrow. The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

A victory for the Royals would give them 18 points, securing a top-four finish. The Capitals, meanwhile, have a chance to enter the top five with a strong showing.

Delhi Capitals are currently sixth with 10 points from 11 matches. They have three remaining matches in the league stage and are still in contention for the playoffs.

No Change at the Top of Batting, Bowling Charts

Kohli Maintains Orange Cap Lead:

Virat Kohli remains atop the Orange Cap leaderboard, amassing 542 runs in 11 outings at an average of 67.75 and a strike rate of 148.08. Ruturaj Gaikwad holds onto second place with 541 runs in 11 innings at an average of 60.11.

Sunil Narine stays in third with 461 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 183.66. Travis Head jumps to fourth from ninth, scoring 444 runs in 10 innings at an average of 44.4.

KL Rahul moves to fifth from fourth with 431 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 141.31. Philip Salt drops to sixth from fifth, with 429 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 183.33.

Sai Sudharsan climbs to seventh from sixth, scoring 424 runs in 11 matches at an average of 42.40. Riyan Parag falls to eighth from seventh with 409 runs in nine matches at an average of 58.42.

Rishabh Pant moves to ninth from eighth, scoring 398 runs in 11 outings at a strike rate of 159.14. Sanju Samson remains in 10th with 385 runs in 10 innings at an average of 64.16.

Bumrah Leads Purple Cap Race:

Jasprit Bumrah continues to lead the wicket-takers' list, claiming 18 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 16.50. Harshal Patel remains in second with 17 wickets in 11 matches at a strike rate of 13.05.

Varun Chakaravarthy holds onto third with 16 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 21.87. T Natarajan stays in fourth with 15 wickets in eight innings at an economy rate of 8.88.

Arshdeep Singh remains in fifth with 15 wickets in 11 games at a strike rate of 15.73. Sunil Narine stays in sixth with 14 wickets in 11 matches at an economy of 6.64.

Harshit Rana holds onto seventh with 14 wickets in nine outings at an average of 21.28. Mustafizur Rahman remains in eighth with 14 wickets in nine matches at a strike rate of 14.71.

Matheesha Pathirana stays in ninth with 13 wickets in six matches at an average of 13. Andre Russell remains in 10th with 13 wickets in 11 matches at an economy rate of 10.16.

