Jake Fraser-McGurk Injured by Trent Boult's Delivery in DC vs RR IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video)

Delhi Capitals opener Jake Fraser-McGurk endured a rough start to his innings Tuesday, getting struck on the lower body in the first over of the match against the Rajasthan Royals at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson elected to field first after winning the toss. Abhishek Porel and Fraser-McGurk opened the batting for Delhi.

Facing Trent Boult in the first over, Fraser-McGurk took a double off the first ball before being beaten by the second. The third delivery found his pads, and the fourth ball from the New Zealand seamer struck him squarely on the lower body, causing him visible discomfort.

The physio rushed onto the field as Fraser-McGurk fell to the ground. Fortunately, he recovered quickly and was able to continue batting. Despite the early blow, Fraser-McGurk went on to score a brisk 19-ball fifty before being dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin.