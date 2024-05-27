Lucknow: Samajwadi Party Leader Vinod Mishra Beats Man With His Gun Butt On Road, Arrested After Video Goes Viral

A shocking video going viral on social media. In a clip, a man with a gun in hand was seen assaulting a person on a busy street in broad daylight in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

In an 11-second clip, it can be seen that the man hit another man with a pistol butt in the middle of the busy road and created rucks, among others. It can also so be hear the beep of horns by the vehicles.

This man is Vinod Mishra, a Samajwadi party leader. He was seen waiving a gun & assaulting an innocent man on middle of the road in Lucknow.

UP police arrested him within a few hours.



Users on the social media platform claimed that the man who beat a young man in public with a pistol in Lucknow is Vinod Mishra, a national shooter and Samajwadi Party leader. The pistol, which is seen in a video, had malfunctioned during the National Games in Varanasi.

According to reports, there was an incident of road rage, and the SUV vehicle belonged to a national shooter and Samajwadi Party leader Vinod Mishra. The incident occurred on the road in Vibhutikhand area of Lucknow. After the video went viral, the police arrested the accused SP leader and further legal action is being taken.