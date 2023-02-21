Taliban calls on international community to recognise "Islamic Emirate" of Afghanistan

Taliban has called on the international community to recognise the "Islamic Emirate" of Afghanistan, claiming that if recognised, the concerns and complaints of the world community will be addressed in a better way, Afghanistan-based Tolo News reported.

"The Islamic Emirate will be paying more attention to its responsibilities and the complaints we have among ourselves or from other countries will be addressed in a good way. Because one side will feel itself responsible regarding the laws and regulation," Afghan Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said, as quoted by Tolo News.

According to Mujahid, if some powerful world countries prevent Afghanistan's recognition, the rest of the world countries should not follow them.

This comes as the Taliban led Ministry of Economy said that the lack of recognition of the "Islamic Emirate" by the international community since last August has caused challenges in the country.

"If the Islamic Emirate is recognized, the engagement of Afghanistan with the international community will increase and this will cause stabilization in the region," said Abdul Latif Nazari, Afghan deputy Minister of Economy under the caretaker Taliban regime.

According to analysts, forming an inclusive government, countering terrorism, not allowing the use of Afghan soil against other countries, and ensuring human rights, especially the rights of women and girls, will pave the ground for recognition of the Islamic Emirate.

"To earn recognition, the Taliban should refer to the people first. They should observe law, politics and governance. They should recognize the rights of the people," said Sayed Jawad Sijadi, a political analyst, according to Tolo News.

"They (Islamic Emirate) should reach an agreement with the international community and solve their problems via diplomatic ways," said Torialai Zazai, another political analyst.

As Afghanistan continues to face a humanitarian crisis and grapples with the worst political turmoil, the European Union (EU) special envoy for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson, recently, said that they are not in favour of isolating Afghanistan but recognising the Taliban regime is also not an option, Khaama Press reported.

Taliban prohibited co-education in universities, separating morning classes for girls and afternoon classes for boys. Recently, the group also banned secondary education for female students. Although this decision has been withdrawn, the schools are yet to be reopened.

Niklasson also emphasised the importance of forming an inclusive administration and defending the rights of the Afghan people, including the rights of women and girls, as well as religious minorities.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor