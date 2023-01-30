Your guide to eating right as per Ayurveda in 2023

New Delhi, Jan 30 One of the central principles of Ayurveda is that no two people are alike, and no two people have exactly the same nutritional demands. There is no "one-size-fits-all" Ayurvedic diet because of this. The optimum diet is determined by a person's constitution, sometimes referred to as their "dosha type" or "mind-body type", according to Ayurveda. Vata, Pitta, and Kapha are the three types of doshas.

The doshas are mind-body forces that control all aspects of how our bodies operate, including how our bodies seem, how powerful our digestion is, how our thoughts and words flow.

Eat unprocessed and whole foods

The Ayurvedic diet states that increasing prana is the best way to raise ojas, the source of life force in the body. Foods that are rich in prana come directly from the earth. Their prana is the result of the fusion of the energies of the sun, the water, and the earth. One of the whole foods you can include are almonds. Ayurveda holds almonds in high regard for their nutritional value and ability to balance vata. When used in food preparation, almonds are well known as a rejuvenator, tonic, and nourishing nutraceutical product

