Spend 5 percent of funds on welfare schemes

Aurangabad: The Welcome Educational, Social and Cultural Organisation has demanded that the municipal corporation should spend 5 percent of the total income on the various welfare schemes of the Women and Child Welfare department.

Organisation secretary Azhar Pathan presented a memorandum to the municipal administrator on Tuesday. The town planning department of the State government through a government resolution on March 29, 2022 ordered the implementation of a welfare scheme for the overall development of women through the women and child welfare department. The government has also said that 5 percent of the municipal revenue expenditure should be spent on these schemes. Pathan requested that the corporation should implement the government decision and implement various schemes.