409 players shortlisted for Women Premier League Auction

The BCCI on Tuesday confirmed that the inaugural Women’s IPL Auction will be held in Mumbai. The tournament generated great interest with 1525 registration for the first-ever auction. The Indian cricket board have pruned down the list to 409, off which only 90 will find buyers.

246 of the 409 players are Indian, and 163 are from other countries, including 8 from associate countries. There are 202 total capped players, 199 total uncapped players, and 8 players from associate countries. With the five teams, there are a total of 90 slots available, 30 of which are designated for international players.The maximum reserve price is INR 50 lakhs, and 24 players have chosen to be included in the top tier. The few Indians who have qualified for the top bracket are Team India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, and Shafali Verma, the captain of India's Under-19 T20 World Cup winning team.Ellyse Perry, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophie Devine, and Deandra Dottin, to name a few, are among the 13 foreign players who have positioned themselves below the INR 50 lakh reserve price. With a starting bid of INR 40 Lakh, 30 players are included in the auction list.