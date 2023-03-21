WPL 2023: MI go top of points table, RCB finish their campaign with six losses

Amelia Kerr's all-round performance and a strong bowling performance helped Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets in their final league stage game of the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Tuesday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians have reclaimed first place with six wins, two losses, and a total of 12 points. RCB finished the season with two victories, six defeats, and four points. They finished in fourth place on the table.

RCB finished their 20 overs at 125/9. Mumbai Indians were off to a good start, chasing 126.

Amelia was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3/22 in her four overs. Nat Sciver (2/24) and Wong (2/26) took two wickets each. Saika got one wicket.

Overall, it was a great team effort from MI, who put up a clinical display with both bat and ball to register a crucial win over RCB. With the tournament reaching its business end, MI will be hoping to carry this momentum forward and continue its winning streak in the upcoming matches.