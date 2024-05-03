Jasprit Bumrah Completes His 50 IPL Wickets at Wankhede Stadium During MI vs KKR Match

Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah etched his name further into Indian Premier League (IPL) history on Thursday, becoming only the second bowler to reach 50 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium. The 29-year-old achieved the feat with his second wicket in Match 51 against Kolkata Knight Riders. Bumrah, known for his exceptional control and accuracy, took just 41 games to reach the milestone, boasting an impressive economy rate of 7.45 at the batsman-friendly Wankhede.

Lasith Malinga remains the only bowler with more wickets at the venue, holding a record of 69. Bumrah surpassed Harbhajan Singh (49) to claim the second spot.

Across his entire IPL career, Bumrah has been a force to be reckoned with. Playing his 131st match, he has a total of 162 wickets with an exceptional economy rate of 7.29. He is currently one of four bowlers with two fifers in IPL 2024. Bumrah has also enjoyed success against specific teams. He has taken 23 wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders at an average of 20.78 and an economy rate of 7.6.

Cementing his status as the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2024, Bumrah's 3/18 spell against KKR pushed his tally to 17 wickets in just 11 matches. He boasts a tournament average of 16.11 and an exceptional economy rate of 6.25, comfortably ahead of T Natarajan (15 wickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad) and teammate Gerald Coetzee (13 wickets).