IPL 2024 Points Table After MI vs KKR Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

IPL 2024 Points Table: Kolkata Knight Riders secured their seventh win of the season, climbing to 14 points in the IPL 2024 standings. Venkatesh Iyer's half-century and Mitchell Starc's four-wicket haul powered KKR to their first victory against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium since 2012.
This historic win solidified Kolkata's second position in the IPL table. They now have 14 points from 10 matches, with a slightly improved net run rate of +1.098.
Mumbai Indians Eliminated from Playoffs
With the loss to KKR, Mumbai's playoff hopes were dashed. Even if they win their remaining three matches, they'll only reach 12 points, which is insufficient for a top-four finish. MI's defeat dropped them to six points after 11 matches. Their net run rate worsened to -0.356, but they remain above Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the standings.
Rajasthan Royals Lead the Way
Rajasthan Royals continue to dominate the IPL 2024 standings, sitting atop the table with 16 points. They are just one victory away from securing a playoff berth. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) occupy third and fourth positions, respectively, with 12 points each. LSG holds the edge over SRH due to a better NRR.
Defending Champions Struggle, RCB Remains at Bottom
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) remained stagnant in fifth and sixth place, respectively. Following KKR's win, Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) stayed put in seventh and eighth positions with eight points each.
Read Also | IPL 2024: Can Mumbai Indians Still Qualify for Playoffs After Defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders?
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|Rajasthan Royals
|10
|8
|2
|16
|+0.622
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|7
|3
|14
|+1.10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|6
|4
|12
|+0.094
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|10
|6
|4
|12
|+0.072
|Chennai Super Kings
|10
|5
|5
|10
|+0.627
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|5
|6
|10
|-0.442
|Punjab Kings
|10
|4
|6
|8
|-0.062
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|4
|6
|8
|-1.113
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|3
|8
|6
|-0.36
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|3
|7
|6
|-0.415
Orange Cap Race Heats Up
Ruturaj Gaikwad remains atop the run-scorers list with 509 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 146.68. Virat Kohli holds onto second place with 500 runs in 10 innings at an average of 71.42. Sai Sudharsan maintains his third-place position with 418 runs in 10 matches at an average of 46.44. Riyan Parag stays in fourth with 409 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 159.14.
KL Rahul remains the fifth-highest run-scorer with 406 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 142.95. Rishabh Pant remains in sixth with 398 runs in 11 matches at an average of 44.22. Philip Salt has jumped to seventh from eighth, scoring 397 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 180.45. Travis Head has slipped to eighth from seventh with 396 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 194.11. Sanju Samson maintains his ninth position with 385 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 159.09. Sunil Narine remains in 10th with 380 runs in 10 matches at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 179.24.
|Sr. No
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Innings
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|1
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|CSK
|10
|10
|2
|509
|108*
|63.62
|347
|146.68
|1
|4
|0
|53
|15
|2
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|10
|10
|3
|500
|113*
|71.42
|339
|147.49
|1
|4
|0
|46
|20
|3
|Baba Sai Sudharsan
|GT
|10
|10
|1
|418
|84*
|46.44
|308
|135.71
|0
|2
|0
|43
|9
|4
|Riyan Parag
|RR
|10
|9
|2
|409
|84*
|58.42
|257
|159.14
|0
|4
|0
|30
|25
|5
|KL Rahul
|LSG
|10
|10
|0
|406
|82
|40.6
|284
|142.95
|0
|3
|0
|37
|15
|6
|Rishabh R. Pant
|DC
|11
|11
|2
|398
|88*
|44.22
|251
|158.56
|0
|3
|0
|31
|24
|7
|Philip Salt
|KKR
|10
|10
|1
|397
|89*
|44.11
|220
|180.45
|0
|4
|1
|45
|22
|8
|Travis Head
|SRH
|9
|9
|0
|396
|102
|44
|204
|194.11
|1
|3
|0
|46
|22
|9
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|10
|10
|4
|385
|82*
|64.16
|242
|159.09
|0
|4
|1
|36
|17
|10
|Sunil Narine
|KKR
|10
|10
|0
|380
|109
|38
|212
|179.24
|1
|2
|0
|40
|25
Jasprit Bumrah Reclaims Top Spot in Wicket-Takers List
Jasprit Bumrah has climbed back to the top of the wicket-takers list, grabbing 17 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 16.11. T. Natarajan has dropped to second with 15 wickets in eight matches at a strike rate of 12.80. Mustafizur Rahman remains in third with 14 wickets in nine innings at an average of 22.71. Harshal Patel maintains his fourth-place position with 14 wickets in 10 matches at an economy of 10.24.
Matheesha Pathirana stays in fifth with 13 wickets in six games at a strike rate of 10.15. Sunil Narine has jumped to sixth, taking 13 wickets in 10 outings with an average of 20.30, an economy of 6.68, and a strike rate of 18.23. Mukesh Kumar has slipped to seventh from sixth, picking 13 wickets in seven matches at an average of 21.69. Varun Chakravarthy has jumped to eighth with 13 wickets in 10 innings at an economy of 8.63.
|Sr. No
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Innings
|Balls
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wickets
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4
|5
|1
|Jasprit J. Bumrah
|MI
|11
|11
|263
|43.5
|0
|274
|17
|5/21
|16.11
|6.25
|15.47
|0
|1
|2
|Thangarasu Natarajan
|SRH
|8
|8
|192
|32
|1
|287
|15
|4/19
|19.13
|8.96
|12.8
|1
|0
|3
|Mustafizur Rahman
|CSK
|9
|9
|206
|34.2
|1
|318
|14
|4/29
|22.71
|9.26
|14.71
|1
|0
|4
|Harpreet V. Patel
|PBKS
|10
|10
|198
|33
|0
|338
|14
|3/15
|24.14
|10.24
|14.14
|0
|0
|5
|Malinda Pathirana
|CSK
|6
|6
|132
|22
|0
|169
|13
|4/28
|13
|7.68
|10.15
|1
|0
|6
|Sunil P. Narine
|KKR
|10
|10
|237
|39.3
|0
|264
|13
|2/17
|20.3
|6.68
|18.23
|0
|0
|7
|Mukesh Kumar
|DC
|7
|7
|153
|25.3
|0
|282
|13
|3/14
|21.69
|11.05
|11.76
|0
|0
|8
|Chakravarthy V. Varun
|KKR
|10
|10
|216
|36
|0
|311
|13
|3/16
|23.92
|8.63
|16.61
|0
|0
|9
|Gerald Coetzee
|MI
|10
|10
|201
|33.3
|0
|341
|13
|4/34
|26.23
|10.17
|15.46
|1
|0
|10
|Arshdeep Singh
|PBKS
|10
|10
|212
|35.2
|0
|354
|13
|4/29
|27.23
|10.01
|16.3
|1
|0
Read Also | Jasprit Bumrah Completes His 50 IPL Wickets at Wankhede Stadium During MI vs KKR Match