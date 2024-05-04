IPL 2024 Points Table After MI vs KKR Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

IPL 2024 Points Table: Kolkata Knight Riders secured their seventh win of the season, climbing to 14 points in the IPL 2024 standings. Venkatesh Iyer's half-century and Mitchell Starc's four-wicket haul powered KKR to their first victory against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium since 2012.

This historic win solidified Kolkata's second position in the IPL table. They now have 14 points from 10 matches, with a slightly improved net run rate of +1.098.

Mumbai Indians Eliminated from Playoffs

With the loss to KKR, Mumbai's playoff hopes were dashed. Even if they win their remaining three matches, they'll only reach 12 points, which is insufficient for a top-four finish. MI's defeat dropped them to six points after 11 matches. Their net run rate worsened to -0.356, but they remain above Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the standings.

Updated Points table after #MIvsKKR

Rajasthan Royals Lead the Way

Rajasthan Royals continue to dominate the IPL 2024 standings, sitting atop the table with 16 points. They are just one victory away from securing a playoff berth. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) occupy third and fourth positions, respectively, with 12 points each. LSG holds the edge over SRH due to a better NRR.

Defending Champions Struggle, RCB Remains at Bottom

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) remained stagnant in fifth and sixth place, respectively. Following KKR's win, Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) stayed put in seventh and eighth positions with eight points each.

Team Matches Won Lost Points NRR Rajasthan Royals 10 8 2 16 +0.622 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 7 3 14 +1.10 Lucknow Super Giants 10 6 4 12 +0.094 Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 6 4 12 +0.072 Chennai Super Kings 10 5 5 10 +0.627 Delhi Capitals 11 5 6 10 -0.442 Punjab Kings 10 4 6 8 -0.062 Gujarat Titans 10 4 6 8 -1.113 Mumbai Indians 11 3 8 6 -0.36 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 3 7 6 -0.415

Orange Cap Race Heats Up

Ruturaj Gaikwad remains atop the run-scorers list with 509 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 146.68. Virat Kohli holds onto second place with 500 runs in 10 innings at an average of 71.42. Sai Sudharsan maintains his third-place position with 418 runs in 10 matches at an average of 46.44. Riyan Parag stays in fourth with 409 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 159.14.

KL Rahul remains the fifth-highest run-scorer with 406 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 142.95. Rishabh Pant remains in sixth with 398 runs in 11 matches at an average of 44.22. Philip Salt has jumped to seventh from eighth, scoring 397 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 180.45. Travis Head has slipped to eighth from seventh with 396 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 194.11. Sanju Samson maintains his ninth position with 385 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 159.09. Sunil Narine remains in 10th with 380 runs in 10 matches at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 179.24.

Sr. No Player Team Matches Innings NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 10 10 2 509 108* 63.62 347 146.68 1 4 0 53 15 2 Virat Kohli RCB 10 10 3 500 113* 71.42 339 147.49 1 4 0 46 20 3 Baba Sai Sudharsan GT 10 10 1 418 84* 46.44 308 135.71 0 2 0 43 9 4 Riyan Parag RR 10 9 2 409 84* 58.42 257 159.14 0 4 0 30 25 5 KL Rahul LSG 10 10 0 406 82 40.6 284 142.95 0 3 0 37 15 6 Rishabh R. Pant DC 11 11 2 398 88* 44.22 251 158.56 0 3 0 31 24 7 Philip Salt KKR 10 10 1 397 89* 44.11 220 180.45 0 4 1 45 22 8 Travis Head SRH 9 9 0 396 102 44 204 194.11 1 3 0 46 22 9 Sanju Samson RR 10 10 4 385 82* 64.16 242 159.09 0 4 1 36 17 10 Sunil Narine KKR 10 10 0 380 109 38 212 179.24 1 2 0 40 25

Jasprit Bumrah Reclaims Top Spot in Wicket-Takers List

Jasprit Bumrah has climbed back to the top of the wicket-takers list, grabbing 17 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 16.11. T. Natarajan has dropped to second with 15 wickets in eight matches at a strike rate of 12.80. Mustafizur Rahman remains in third with 14 wickets in nine innings at an average of 22.71. Harshal Patel maintains his fourth-place position with 14 wickets in 10 matches at an economy of 10.24.

Matheesha Pathirana stays in fifth with 13 wickets in six games at a strike rate of 10.15. Sunil Narine has jumped to sixth, taking 13 wickets in 10 outings with an average of 20.30, an economy of 6.68, and a strike rate of 18.23. Mukesh Kumar has slipped to seventh from sixth, picking 13 wickets in seven matches at an average of 21.69. Varun Chakravarthy has jumped to eighth with 13 wickets in 10 innings at an economy of 8.63.

Sr. No Player Team Matches Innings Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wickets BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Jasprit J. Bumrah MI 11 11 263 43.5 0 274 17 5/21 16.11 6.25 15.47 0 1 2 Thangarasu Natarajan SRH 8 8 192 32 1 287 15 4/19 19.13 8.96 12.8 1 0 3 Mustafizur Rahman CSK 9 9 206 34.2 1 318 14 4/29 22.71 9.26 14.71 1 0 4 Harpreet V. Patel PBKS 10 10 198 33 0 338 14 3/15 24.14 10.24 14.14 0 0 5 Malinda Pathirana CSK 6 6 132 22 0 169 13 4/28 13 7.68 10.15 1 0 6 Sunil P. Narine KKR 10 10 237 39.3 0 264 13 2/17 20.3 6.68 18.23 0 0 7 Mukesh Kumar DC 7 7 153 25.3 0 282 13 3/14 21.69 11.05 11.76 0 0 8 Chakravarthy V. Varun KKR 10 10 216 36 0 311 13 3/16 23.92 8.63 16.61 0 0 9 Gerald Coetzee MI 10 10 201 33.3 0 341 13 4/34 26.23 10.17 15.46 1 0 10 Arshdeep Singh PBKS 10 10 212 35.2 0 354 13 4/29 27.23 10.01 16.3 1 0

