IPL 2024 Points Table After MI vs KKR Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 4, 2024 01:01 AM2024-05-04T01:01:23+5:302024-05-04T01:02:52+5:30

IPL 2024 Points Table: Kolkata Knight Riders secured their seventh win of the season, climbing to 14 points in the IPL 2024 standings. Venkatesh Iyer's half-century and Mitchell Starc's four-wicket haul powered KKR to their first victory against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium since 2012.

This historic win solidified Kolkata's second position in the IPL table. They now have 14 points from 10 matches, with a slightly improved net run rate of +1.098.

Mumbai Indians Eliminated from Playoffs

With the loss to KKR, Mumbai's playoff hopes were dashed. Even if they win their remaining three matches, they'll only reach 12 points, which is insufficient for a top-four finish. MI's defeat dropped them to six points after 11 matches. Their net run rate worsened to -0.356, but they remain above Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the standings.

Rajasthan Royals Lead the Way

Rajasthan Royals continue to dominate the IPL 2024 standings, sitting atop the table with 16 points. They are just one victory away from securing a playoff berth. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) occupy third and fourth positions, respectively, with 12 points each. LSG holds the edge over SRH due to a better NRR.

Defending Champions Struggle, RCB Remains at Bottom

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) remained stagnant in fifth and sixth place, respectively. Following KKR's win, Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) stayed put in seventh and eighth positions with eight points each.

TeamMatches WonLostPointsNRR
Rajasthan Royals108216+0.622
Kolkata Knight Riders107314+1.10
Lucknow Super Giants106412+0.094
Sunrisers Hyderabad106412+0.072
Chennai Super Kings105510+0.627
Delhi Capitals115610-0.442
Punjab Kings10468-0.062
Gujarat Titans10468-1.113
Mumbai Indians11386-0.36
Royal Challengers Bengaluru10376-0.415

Orange Cap Race Heats Up

Ruturaj Gaikwad remains atop the run-scorers list with 509 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 146.68. Virat Kohli holds onto second place with 500 runs in 10 innings at an average of 71.42. Sai Sudharsan maintains his third-place position with 418 runs in 10 matches at an average of 46.44. Riyan Parag stays in fourth with 409 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 159.14.

KL Rahul remains the fifth-highest run-scorer with 406 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 142.95. Rishabh Pant remains in sixth with 398 runs in 11 matches at an average of 44.22. Philip Salt has jumped to seventh from eighth, scoring 397 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 180.45. Travis Head has slipped to eighth from seventh with 396 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 194.11. Sanju Samson maintains his ninth position with 385 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 159.09. Sunil Narine remains in 10th with 380 runs in 10 matches at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 179.24.

Sr. NoPlayerTeamMatchesInnings NORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1Ruturaj GaikwadCSK10102509108*63.62347146.681405315
2Virat KohliRCB10103500113*71.42339147.491404620
3Baba Sai SudharsanGT1010141884*46.44308135.71020439
4Riyan ParagRR109240984*58.42257159.140403025
5KL RahulLSG101004068240.6284142.950303715
6Rishabh R. PantDC1111239888*44.22251158.560303124
7Philip SaltKKR1010139789*44.11220180.450414522
8Travis HeadSRH99039610244204194.111304622
9Sanju SamsonRR1010438582*64.16242159.090413617
10Sunil NarineKKR1010038010938212179.241204025

Jasprit Bumrah Reclaims Top Spot in Wicket-Takers List

Jasprit Bumrah has climbed back to the top of the wicket-takers list, grabbing 17 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 16.11. T. Natarajan has dropped to second with 15 wickets in eight matches at a strike rate of 12.80. Mustafizur Rahman remains in third with 14 wickets in nine innings at an average of 22.71. Harshal Patel maintains his fourth-place position with 14 wickets in 10 matches at an economy of 10.24.

Matheesha Pathirana stays in fifth with 13 wickets in six games at a strike rate of 10.15. Sunil Narine has jumped to sixth, taking 13 wickets in 10 outings with an average of 20.30, an economy of 6.68, and a strike rate of 18.23. Mukesh Kumar has slipped to seventh from sixth, picking 13 wickets in seven matches at an average of 21.69. Varun Chakravarthy has jumped to eighth with 13 wickets in 10 innings at an economy of 8.63.

Sr. NoPlayerTeamMatchesInnings BallsOversMdnsRunsWicketsBBIAveEconSR45
1Jasprit J. BumrahMI111126343.50274175/2116.116.2515.4701
2Thangarasu NatarajanSRH88192321287154/1919.138.9612.810
3Mustafizur RahmanCSK9920634.21318144/2922.719.2614.7110
4Harpreet V. PatelPBKS1010198330338143/1524.1410.2414.1400
5Malinda PathiranaCSK66132220169134/28137.6810.1510
6Sunil P. NarineKKR101023739.30264132/1720.36.6818.2300
7Mukesh KumarDC7715325.30282133/1421.6911.0511.7600
8Chakravarthy V. VarunKKR1010216360311133/1623.928.6316.6100
9Gerald CoetzeeMI101020133.30341134/3426.2310.1715.4610
10Arshdeep SinghPBKS101021235.20354134/2927.2310.0116.310

