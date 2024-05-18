MI vs LSG, IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir's Fifties in Vain as Lucknow Super Giants Secure Win Over Mumbai Indians

The Lucknow Super Giants secured an 18-run victory on the road against the Mumbai Indians in Match 67 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The win denied the home crowd a final chance to celebrate at Wankhede Stadium on Friday, May 17.

LSG Bats First, Powered by Pooran's 75

Lucknow opener Devdutt Padikkal fell for a golden duck in the first over, dismissed by Nuwan Thusara. Captain KL Rahul steadied the innings, while Marcus Stoinis (28 off 22) departed early. The key partnership for LSG came from Rahul and Nicholas Pooran, who combined for 109 runs. Rahul scored 55, but it was Pooran's fiery 75 that propelled Lucknow to a formidable total of 214/6 in their 20 overs. Piyush Chawla and Nuwan Thusara each took three wickets for Mumbai.

Mumbai's Response Falls Short

Openers Rohit Sharma and Dewald Brevis provided Mumbai with a decent start before rain interrupted play within the powerplay. The game resumed with no overs lost. Brevis (23) departed in the ninth over, while in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav surprised everyone with a duck in the next over.

Despite Rohit Sharma's aggressive 68, Mumbai couldn't chase down the target. Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya attempted to resurrect the chase with 100 runs needed in 42 balls. However, Pandya (16) failed to deliver, leaving Mumbai's hopes dashed. Mumbai finished at 196/6 in their 20 overs.