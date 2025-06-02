“It Was Only Two Games, but…”: Rohit Sharma Signs Jonny Bairstow’s Helmet After Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2025 Exit (Watch Video)

Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow got his helmet autographed by Rohit Sharma after the team's five-wicket loss to Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2. Mumbai Indians shared a video on Instagram of Rohit Sharma signing Bairstow’s helmet with a caption that read, "It was only two games, but we fell in love with the Rohit-Bairstow opening show.”

The five-time champions were knocked out after failing to defend a target of 204 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium. After the match, Bairstow had his helmet signed by his Mumbai teammates.

Bairstow, who went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction, was brought in as a replacement ahead of the playoffs. He played just two games for Mumbai but impressed with the bat.Bairstow made his debut for Mumbai in the Eliminator against Gujarat Titans. He opened with Rohit Sharma and scored 47 runs off 22 balls. The pair put up an 84-run opening stand in 44 balls. Sharma made 81 from 50 deliveries as Mumbai posted a massive total of 228. The Titans fell short by 20 runs. In Qualifier 2 against Punjab Kings, Bairstow continued his form. After Rohit was dismissed in the third over, Bairstow scored 38 off 24 balls and helped his side recover during the powerplay.

However, Mumbai could not defend the total. Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer scored an unbeaten 87 from 41 balls to chase the target in 19 overs. It was the first time a team chased over 200 runs successfully against Mumbai in IPL history.