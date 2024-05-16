MS Dhoni Shows Off Bowling Skills in Nets Ahead of Crucial RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral

Ahead of a crucial clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran MS Dhoni surprised fans by ...

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 16, 2024 11:38 PM2024-05-16T23:38:15+5:302024-05-16T23:40:31+5:30

MS Dhoni Shows Off Bowling Skills in Nets Ahead of Crucial RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral | MS Dhoni Shows Off Bowling Skills in Nets Ahead of Crucial RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral

MS Dhoni Shows Off Bowling Skills in Nets Ahead of Crucial RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral

Next

Ahead of a crucial clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran MS Dhoni surprised fans by bowling during a net session on Thursday.  Dhoni, known primarily for his wicketkeeping and finishing prowess, has never bowled in his IPL career. However, a video of him bowling gentle off-spin in the nets has gone viral.

Watch video here:

This isn't the first time Dhoni has been seen bowling in the nets. Former teammate Suresh Raina previously revealed that Dhoni used to bowl a variety of deliveries in the nets, including off-spin, medium pace, and leg-spin, even playfully justifying his front-foot no-balls.  Despite the lighthearted display, fans are unlikely to see Dhoni bowl in the actual match against RCB on Saturday. The 42-year-old has been battling minor injuries this season, leading him to bat lower down the order.  Dhoni does have experience bowling in international cricket, having claimed one wicket in ODIs.

Open in app
Tags :Ms DhoniChennai Super KingsIPL 2024IPL 2024 PlayoffsRoyal Challengers Bengaluru