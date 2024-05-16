MS Dhoni Shows Off Bowling Skills in Nets Ahead of Crucial RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral

Ahead of a crucial clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran MS Dhoni surprised fans by bowling during a net session on Thursday. Dhoni, known primarily for his wicketkeeping and finishing prowess, has never bowled in his IPL career. However, a video of him bowling gentle off-spin in the nets has gone viral.

Watch video here:

This isn't the first time Dhoni has been seen bowling in the nets. Former teammate Suresh Raina previously revealed that Dhoni used to bowl a variety of deliveries in the nets, including off-spin, medium pace, and leg-spin, even playfully justifying his front-foot no-balls. Despite the lighthearted display, fans are unlikely to see Dhoni bowl in the actual match against RCB on Saturday. The 42-year-old has been battling minor injuries this season, leading him to bat lower down the order. Dhoni does have experience bowling in international cricket, having claimed one wicket in ODIs.