Video: How Chinnaswamy Stadium's SubAir System Keeps Hopes Alive for Do-Or-Die RCB-CSK Clash?

Fans are awaiting Saturday's high-stakes Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as heavy rain threatens to disrupt the crucial encounter. The match, scheduled for the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, holds immense weight for both teams, with the winner likely securing a playoff spot.

However, Bengaluru has witnessed significant rainfall in the last few days, raising concerns about a washout. Despite the gloomy weather forecasts, optimism remains due to the stadium's advanced SubAir drainage system. This system allows the ground to be playable quickly after rain, minimizing lost time for important matches like this one.

How it works?

The SubAir system requires a sand base for the playing surface. To accommodate this, the traditional red soil was replaced with sand to optimize drainage. Sand allows water to percolate, reducing slipperiness and minimizing injury risks. However, it also requires more maintenance compared to other soil types.

Chinnaswamy Stadium with the best drainage system in the world. 🔥pic.twitter.com/8efkIQMUFL — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 17, 2024

The SubAir system itself is powered by a 200-horsepower machine capable of draining a staggering 10,000 litres of water per minute. This world-class technology was installed after a rain-affected Test match between India and South Africa in 2015. Since then, the system has successfully prevented rain delays and cancellations.

The upcoming RCB-CSK clash is pivotal, with the winner likely securing the final playoff spot. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Rajasthan Royals have already qualified. The SubAir system's presence increases the chances of minimal interruption or delay, allowing the match to proceed or resume quickly.