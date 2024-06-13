WATCH: Mohammad Amir Targeted by Pakistan Fans With “Fixer” Chants After T20 World Cup 2024 Match Against Canada, Video Goes Viral

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir was targeted with chants of "fixer" after the T20 World Cup game against Canada. A video of the incident went viral on social media. In a viral video, a man was recorded shouting the word "fixer" as Amir walked near the boundary line at Nassau County International Stadium in New York.

Mohammad Amir responded angrily for the chants of "Fixer, Fixer" after the match.#PAKvsCAN#T20WorldCuppic.twitter.com/QgdRV0qIek — Ahtasham Riaz (@ahtashamriaz22) June 12, 2024

Amir was found guilty of spot-fixing in a 2010 Test between Australia and Pakistan at Lord's and served a five-year ban. He returned to cricket in 2016 and had some memorable performances for Pakistan, including the final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. However, Amir struggled with consistency and lost his place in the team. He retired from international cricket in 2020.

Ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup, Amir expressed interest in playing for Pakistan again and was selected for the squad. The pacer performed well for the Babar Azam-led side, taking five wickets in the three games he played.