Satara Accident: Youth Injured After Stunt for Reel Goes Wrong, Viral Video Surfaces (Watch)

A shocking incident occurred on Wednesday evening in Sadawagahpur village of Satara district, where a car plunged 300 feet into a gorge during an attempt to shoot a stunt for a social media reel. The accident took place near the popular reverse waterfall in the area. Sahil Jadhav, a young man from the region, was seriously injured in the crash. According to eyewitness accounts and a later-surfaced video, Sahil lost control of his vehicle while performing a dangerous stunt. His friend, who was filming the act on a mobile phone, can be seen recording the stunt just moments before the car lost balance and fell into the valley. The friend screamed and rushed toward the site, but by then, the car had already plunged down.

Initially, reports suggested that the car skidded due to slippery conditions. However, the emergence of the video revealed that Sahil was actively performing a stunt when the incident occurred. Sahil had three other friends with him in the vehicle, who fortunately escaped with minor injuries. The severity of the fall was mitigated when the car got stuck on a tree, preventing it from descending further into the gorge.

Also Read: Kap's Cafe Pens Emotional Message After Gunfire Attack: ‘Processing This Shock, But Not Giving Up’

Authorities are still deliberating on whether to file a police case regarding the incident. Meanwhile, concerns have been raised about safety and crowd management at tourist spots during the monsoon season.

District Collector Santosh Patil had previously issued orders to shut down tourist destinations in the area due to safety concerns. However, following dissatisfaction and backlash from local businesses, the order was withdrawn. The Collector later clarified that a full ban was not in place, but only certain restrictions were being enforced. In light of this accident, officials and locals are now reflecting on the potential wisdom behind the original closure order.

The incident has highlighted a growing issue as monsoon tourism increases across Maharashtra. With the arrival of the monsoon, most waterfalls across the state have become active and attract large numbers of visitors. The lush, rain-soaked beauty of nature — rivers, waterfalls, hills, and beaches — draws crowds from all over.

In another monsoon-related scare, a 20-year-old youth from Andheri, Mumbai, encountered a life-threatening situation while heading toward a waterfall near Khopoli on Thursday. Fortunately, the Yashwanti Hikers team reached the location promptly and rescued the youth without harm.

These back-to-back incidents underscore the need for extreme caution while exploring nature during the rainy season. Experts warn that visiting unknown places or trekking slippery trails without proper guidance can lead to fatal consequences. Tourists are advised to prioritize safety over thrill, especially during this high-risk period.