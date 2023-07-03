Global Brand Protection Software Market to Surpass USD 1,694.70 Mn By 2031| Growth Market Reports

PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 3: According to a recent market study by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Brand Protection Software Market Segments - By Types, By Applications, By Solution, By Organization Size, By Industries, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 291.54 Mn in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 1,694.70 Bn at a CAGR of 21.6 per cent by 2031.

Key Players Covered

- OpSec

- PhishLabs

- Red Points

- Coresearch Inc.

- Resolver

- RiskIQ

- Ruvixx

- Brand Shield

- Brandverity

- Corporation Service Company

- Hubstream, Inc.

- LashBack

- Wolters Kluwer N.V.

- Authlink

The report covers data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, industry players, and crucial strategies that helps market players to expand their business.

Key Takeaways:

- Brand protection software analyzes and manages detailed information about a company's products and services.

- Rising adoption in creating brand awareness and growing requirements to protect brands from fraud are expected to drive the market.

- The on premise software segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR, as it is installed and operated from the company's in-house server, which makes it more secure.

- The large enterprise segment is anticipated to hold a major market share, owing to the increasing penetration of multinational companies.

- The consumer goods segment is expected to dominate the market, due to the rapid expansion of product industries.

- North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of large managed security service providers.

Segments Covered

Types

- On Premise

- On Cloud

Applications

- Advertising Monitoring

- Content Protection Intelligence

- Site Blocking Intelligence

- Social Media Monitoring

- Anti-Counterfeiting

- Market Place Monitoring

- Others

Solution

- Domain monitoring

- Mobile-app monitoring

- Anti-counterfeit

- Others

Organization Size

- SMEs

- Large Enterprise

Industries

- IT & Telecom

- Media and Entertainment

- Energy And Utilities

- Consumer Goods And Retail

- Healthcare

- BFSI

- Others

Region

- Asia Pacific

- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Middle East & Africa

