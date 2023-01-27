PSBA English School celebrates Republic Day

Administrator Samruddhi Bhosekar said this day signifies unity and national pride and marks the transition of India from the British Colonial rule to a republic India.

School alumnus Sanika Mandlik was felicitated for securing the first prize for her essay on ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in the competition conducted by the Government of India during the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahtosav.

Vice-principal (secondary) Severine Lewis proposed a vote of thanks. Teachers Renu Rai and Ashwini Phalthankar anchored the programme.