DMK MPs to raise BBC documentary, Adani issue in Parliament

Chennai, Jan 29 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin on Sunday asked his MPs to raise the issue of the BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots and the Hidenburg report on the Adani Group during the Budget Session of Parliament.

Addressing a meeting of party MPs from both houses of Parliament, he also asked them to raise the statement of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar that Parliament is "supreme", which undermines the Constitution of the country and many other issues that pose serious challenges to the country's plurality.

The MPs were also directed to take up the issue of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Talking to after the meeting, a DMK MP told that: "The NEET is a political issue and our poll promise. The state Assembly had passed an anti-NEET bill, seeking exceptions for the students of the state of Tamil Nadu. We will raise this issue during the Budget session and demand the Union government heed the people's will which was reflected in the Assembly elections."

He also said that the Chief Minister has directed the MPs to take up the issue of the Sethusamudram project which has been on hold for more than a decade.

The DMK parliamentar were also asked to take up the issue of Vellore airport as well as the development of Coimbatore airport. The land acquisition for the Vellore airport project is under hold following a dispute with the National Highway Authority of India.

The DMK MPs will also take up the issue of budget allocation in the respective constituencies and cite the pending development works due to the non-sanctioning of funds promised during the previous Budget session.

