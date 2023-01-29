Odisha minister Naba Das injured in firing

Odisha Health Minister Naba Das sustained injuries after being shot at by some unidentified miscreant near Brajarajnagar in the Jharsuguda district, sources said.

The incident occurred when Das was on his way to attend a programme at Gandhi Chowk in Brajarajnagar.

According to the sources, some unidentified miscreants opened fire at Naba Das after he stepped out of his vehicle. The exact reason behind the firing is still unclear.

( With inputs from ANI )

